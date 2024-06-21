Aaron Wainwright knows Wales need strength in depth for 2027 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aaron Wainwright knows Wales need strength in depth for 2027 World Cup

By Press Association
Aaron Wainwright is a pivotal player for Wales head coach Warren Gatland (Ben Whitley/PA)
Aaron Wainwright is a pivotal player for Wales head coach Warren Gatland (Ben Whitley/PA)

Aaron Wainwright believes that Wales’ Twickenham appointment with South Africa is an important staging post on the road to the 2027 World Cup.

Wales’ resources have been severely tested for Saturday’s encounter with several players either unavailable because the game falls outside World Rugby’s summer Test window so England-based players cannot be considered, injured or rested.

The list of absentees features established performers like Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Jac Morgan, Adam Beard, Tomos Williams, Will Rowlands and Josh Adams.

And it means that Wales’ matchday 23 has an inexperienced look to it, featuring four uncapped players – Ellis Bevan, James Ratti, Eddie James and Jacob Beetham – and eight others whose Test match appearances are in single figures.

“If we want to get better, this is the game to test ourselves and find out where we can get better,” Wales number eight Wainwright said.

“We have talked a lot about being brave and us being the aggressors in the game and being confident.

“If I was one of those guys coming in for the first time, I would just try and get myself into the game nice and early, be confident, put your hand up and try to make something happen.

Wales number eight Aaron Wainwright passes the ball
Wales number eight Aaron Wainwright is closing in on 50 caps for his country (David Davies/PA)

“The more guys that can get experience at international level, it is going to be better for us as a whole squad.

“Warren (Wales head coach Warren Gatland) has talked about trying to get to 2027 with as many people with around 50 caps as possible, and there is no better way of doing that than by exposing guys new into the team with international rugby.

“Once they get a taste for that, I am sure they will want to get more. It is just about building that strength in depth.”

Wainwright, who made his Wales debut six years ago, is only two appearances away from a half-century.

He is an established member of Gatland’s starting XV and will be a key figure not only against South Africa but on Wales’ two-Test Australia tour in July.

He is comfortably the most experienced Wales forward on show this weekend, but Wainwright added: “I haven’t really read into that too much.

“I am just trying to concentrate on my own job for the weekend and hopefully pull the boys along with me in the game.

“If I can lead on the pitch, I will. I am not the biggest of speakers off the pitch, but hopefully my actions can help guide us.

“I am feeling good. I love playing rugby, and the more games, the better. I am feeling fresh going into the game and looking forward to it.

“There are a lot of big names playing for them. It is an exciting challenge, and hopefully we can get stuck into the game nice and early and put our mark on them.

“I think any time you come up against the world champions it is going to be a tough test. We are looking forward to that and hopefully prove some people wrong.”