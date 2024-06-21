Austria earn their first win of Euro 2024 against Poland

Austria earned their first win of Euro 2024 as Christoph Baumgartner’s fine second-half finish helped them to a 3-1 victory against Poland in Berlin.

Ralf Rangnick’s side required a response having lost to France in their Group D opener and they got off to a fast start when Gernot Trauner headed them in front early on.

Poland, who lost to the Netherlands in their first game, hit back to level through Krzysztof Piatek before half-time but could not press on to find the win they needed, losing out to Baumgartner’s strike and a late penalty from Marko Arnautovic.

Austria started with high intensity and took the lead after nine minutes. Full-back Phillipp Mwene collected the ball wide on the left from a poor defensive header and swung an inviting cross to the near post that was brilliantly angled home with his head by the unmarked Trauner.

Poland grew into the game and levelled on the half-hour mark. Jan Bednarek pounced on a loose ball inside the box after Austria failed to clear their lines, his shot cannoned against the goalscorer Trauner and broke for Piatek who made space and guided it into the corner.

Robert Lewandowski was introduced on the hour mark for his first appearance of the tournament but it was Austria who struck again midway through a tight second half.

Alexander Prass’ ball forwards was cleverly dummied by Arnautovic, allowing it to run beyond him and to the feet of Baumgartner, who opened up his body and from the edge of the box coolly steered his finish beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Marcel Sabitzer won a penalty when fouled by Szczesny as he bore down on goal, allowing Arnautovic to seal the win for his side 12 minutes from time.