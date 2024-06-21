Former team-mates lead tributes to ‘inspiration’ Rob Burrow as Leeds host Leigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former team-mates lead tributes to ‘inspiration’ Rob Burrow as Leeds host Leigh

By Press Association
A large banner in tribute to Rob Burrow was displayed before the game (Danny Lawson/PA)
A large banner in tribute to Rob Burrow was displayed before the game (Danny Lawson/PA)

Danny Buderus can vividly recall the moment he dispatched Rob Burrow to land arguably the greatest of all Super League Grand Final tries.

The Australian’s short pass from dummy-half sent Burrow away on a muscular, mazy run from just inside his own half that left three St Helens stars floundering, sending the Rhinos on their way to the 2011 title and encapsulating Burrow’s determination to beat the odds both on and off the rugby pitch.

Buderus flew in from Australia to join over 80 ex-Leeds stars in paying tribute to the superstar scrum-half, who died after a valiant four-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease earlier this month prior to their clash with Leigh in front of one of the biggest Headingley crowds in recent years.

As the teams emerged from the tunnel, fans in the East Stand held up blue and yellow placards depicting Burrow’s initials and shirt number. Two giant banners were unfurled, one depicting Burrow’s image and the second his famous quote: “In a world full of adversity we must dare to dream.”

Buderus, who signed off from his two years at the Rhinos in the wake of that 2011 triumph, told the PA news agency: “I’m very honoured and privileged to be asked to be a part of such a special evening.

“Rob was an incredible player and I’ll never forget the sight of him moving away for that try. I had the best seat in the house – he ducked under a couple, came off his left and away he went.

“You used to see a lot of opposition game plans was to try and run at Rob, and it never worked. He stood solid and put them on their backside.

“They’re the fighting qualities Rob showed right through his career. Rob was an inspiration to all those kids who might think they don’t have an athletic build, or they’re too short. They are the same qualities he needed after he retired, and the standard he kept until the end.”

Tributes left outside the stadium (PA)
Tributes were left outside the stadium (Danny Lawson/PA)

Among the pre-match video tributes was a special message from his best friend and fund-raising titan Kevin Sinfield, who is currently in Japan with the England rugby union team. Sinfield called Burrow his “little friend”, and “the bravest and toughest man I’ve ever met”.

Burrow’s name and a large yellow number seven adorned the Headingley turf, and Leeds wore a special blue and orange kit for the game, which coincidentally took place on Global MND Awareness Day.

The shirt was designed by Cath Muir, who was diagnosed with MND in 2014, and features an image of Burrow with Sinfield. A portion of the profit from each shirt sold will be donated to the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

In an address to the crowd, Burrow’s father Geoff said: “It’s a very emotional night, especially because Leeds v Leigh was the first game I brought Rob to. He loved every minute.

“I wish he could have seen this crowd. He had a fabulous sense of humour. He was cheeky. He was a lovely lad, and I’ll miss him so much.”