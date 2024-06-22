Jonathan Broom-Edwards more resilient for Paralympics after reality TV stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jonathan Broom-Edwards more resilient for Paralympics after reality TV stint

By Press Association
Jonathan Broom-Edwards clinched Paralympic gold in Tokyo (John Walton/PA)
Jonathan Broom-Edwards clinched Paralympic gold in Tokyo (John Walton/PA)

High jump champion Jonathan Broom-Edwards says a punishing spell on reality television has “ramped up” his resilience ahead of his bid to retain Paralympic gold in Paris.

The 36-year-old leapt to glory in Tokyo three years ago, having grown up attempting to hide his impairment due to embarrassment.

Broom-Edwards, who was born with Talipes Equinovarus, more commonly known as clubbed foot, was put through the pain barrier on series four of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins following his exploits in Japan.

He ranks the gruelling appearance on Channel Four’s quasi-military training programme, alongside Olympians Fatima Whitbread, Dwain Chambers and Jade Jones, as the toughest test he has endured.

“That was one of the best experiences of my life,” Broom-Edwards, who on Friday was named in ParalympicsGB’s athletics squad for France, told the PA news agency.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done and it came with rock-bottom feelings but I transcended pain on it.

“I realised that the mind can put a very limiting state on you, where it makes you feel like you need to quit, or you want to quit, long before your body is actually breaking down.

“That was an incredible experience. I met some truly amazing people.

“It ramped up my resilience and it ramped up my tenacity to work hard. It was one of the most life-affirming and life-changing experiences.”

Broom-Edwards played able-bodied basketball at Loughborough University, alongside studying aeronautical engineering, and only realised he was eligible for Para sport following London 2012.

He went on to win high jump silver on his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016 and, after rupturing his Achilles in 2018, topped the podium in Tokyo, in between two world title triumphs.

Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards topped the Paralympic podium in Tokyo
Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards topped the Paralympic podium in Tokyo (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)

Having overcome self-consciousness about his disability, Broom-Edwards, from Essex, now wears it “like armour” and is “glad to be different” heading into his third Games, which begin on August 28.

“It’s been life-changing going into Paralympic sport,” said.

“I grew up not really knowing that I could compete at the Paralympics with my condition.

“I grew up hiding it because I was embarrassed about my foot and then I come into Paralympic sport and I’ve got to show the world it.

“It’s been the best thing I ever could have hoped for and it’s been the greatest opportunity as a result of the impairment I was born with.

“Nowadays, I wear my impairment like armour because if anyone has got anything to say about my leg – it looking funny or anything like that – it says more about them.

“It’s given me the most amazing opportunities and I’m glad to be different.”