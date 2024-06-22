McLaren staff member taken to hospital after fire in team hub at Spanish GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McLaren staff member taken to hospital after fire in team hub at Spanish GP

By Press Association
McLaren CEO Zak Brown outside McLaren’s hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix during the fire (Philip Duncan/PA)
McLaren CEO Zak Brown outside McLaren's hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix during the fire (Philip Duncan/PA)

A member of the McLaren team has been hospitalised after a fire broke out in the British Formula One team’s hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The fire started shortly after 12:00 local time with smoke emerging from the building at the Circuit de Catalunya outside of Barcelona.

British driver Lando Norris was among those evacuated from the two-levelled suite which houses the team during a race weekend. The Pirelli and Alpine buildings, which flank McLaren’s hospitality suite, were also ordered out.

Emergency services tackle a fire at McLaren's hospitality suite
A member of McLaren staff has been hospitalised (Philip Duncan/PA)

Emergency services worked for four hours to bring the situation under control with McLaren revealing the fire had been extinguished at 16:10 local time.

A statement from the British team read: “This morning a fire was detected in our trackside team hub.

“The team hub was evacuated of all staff and guests and circuit emergency services attended the scene within minutes. The circuit emergency services and local fire department have since extinguished the fire.

“One McLaren team member has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and all McLaren personnel and guests are accounted for.

The team hub was evacuated ahead of third practice
The team hub was evacuated ahead of third practice (Philip Duncan/PA)

“We would like to thank all the marshals and emergency services for their quick and professional response. We would also like to thank Formula One, the FIA and our competitors who have offered to help our team and guests this weekend.”

The PA news agency understands four fire marshals were also assessed at the track for smoke inhalation, with two of those then taken to a local hospital for further assessment.

A fire also broke out in the Williams garage at this race in 2012. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze.