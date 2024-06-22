Lorenzo Musetti holds off battling Jordan Thompson to reach final at Queen’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorenzo Musetti holds off battling Jordan Thompson to reach final at Queen’s

By Press Association
Lorenzo Musetti is through to the final at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lorenzo Musetti is through to the final at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lorenzo Musetti survived a spirited comeback from Jordan Thompson to reach the final of the clinch Championships.

The 22-year-old proved that world number one Jannik Sinner is not the only Italian to be feared at Wimbledon with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory in two hours and 18 minutes.

Thompson defied a back injury which required regular treatment at the changeovers to battle from a set down to take the match to a decider.

But Musetti grabbed the decisive break when the Australian’s volley landed a millimetre out, and bravely held serve to love before collapsing in delight.

“That was definitely one of the toughest matches of this week. Jordan was playing at an amazing level, especially in the second and third set,” he said.

“At 4-3 I played some amazing shots which gave me the break and I didn’t shake, even under pressure. It was key for me to hold serve at the end and I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved this week.

“I love this sport, I’m really passionate about it and since I was a kid I dreamt to be number one in the world.

“It would be super nice to win here in Queen’s with so much history. There are a lot of Italians here in London, I really feel like I’m at home.”