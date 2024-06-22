Patrik Schick breaks Czech Republic scoring record in Euros draw with Georgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Patrik Schick breaks Czech Republic scoring record in Euros draw with Georgia

By Press Association
Patrik Schick set a new Czech record with his goal against Georgia (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Patrik Schick set a new Czech record with his goal against Georgia (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Patrik Schick’s record-breaking goal for the Czech Republic against Georgia only earned them a 1-1 draw to leave both sides’ Euro 2024 hopes in the balance.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward’s sixth European Championship goal, surpassing Milan Baros, cancelled out Georges Mikautadze’s penalty opener but despite their dominance the Czechs could not force the win they needed.

They now have to beat Turkey in their final Group F match to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout stage, while minnows Georgia face an even more formidable task against Portugal.

An additional concern was a calf injury to Schick, whose six-goal haul from the last two Euros is more than Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane have scored, late in the second half.

Georgia again entertained but were under the cosh throughout – goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made eight saves in the first half alone – but they led at the interval courtesy of VAR.

The video referee had ruled out a goal for Croatia’s Adam Hlozek midway through the half when a long throw dropped into the area and his shot was blocked by Mamardashvili, rebounding off his face and arm before going in.

But the unfortunate Robin Hranac, who scored an own goal in their opening defeat by Portugal, was not so lucky as VAR spotted the ball had hit his outstretched arm from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s free-kick which had seen Guram Kashia shoot straight at Jindrich Stanek.

Schick’s equaliser on the hour came after substitute Ondrej Lingr’s header rebounded off the far post and onto his chest but they could not press home their dominance.

Georgia earned their first point at a major tournament but should have taken all three as Saba Objanidze blazed over with the last touch of the game after a three-on-one counter attack.