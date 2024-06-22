Jarrod Bowen urges fans to ‘stick with it’ as England look to find form at Euros

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jarrod Bowen urges fans to ‘stick with it’ as England look to find form at Euros

By Press Association
Jarrod Bowen says the mood within the England camp remains positive (Adam Davy/PA)
Jarrod Bowen says the mood within the England camp remains positive (Adam Davy/PA)

Jarrod Bowen remains upbeat about England’s European Championship chances and has urged supporters to stick with Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side.

Having begun the road to Berlin with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Serbia, a disjointed display in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Denmark raised alarm and heaped pressure on the Euro 2020 runners-up.

But England sit top of Group C heading into Tuesday’s final pool match against Slovenia in Cologne, where vast improvements are needed from a team under the spotlight.

Southgate’s men are trying to block out the background noise and Bowen, who came off the bench in both games, is keeping their struggles in perspective.

“The mood’s really high and you try not to get involved in the outside world because what we’ve got is a real tight group, a real togetherness,” the West Ham forward said.

“We’re sat here with four points and it’s probably the standards that we’ve set that, you know, it’s not two wins. But it’s still four points, we’re still top of the group and we’re still in control of our own destiny.

“We go with Tuesday’s game, win that and then we’re going into the knockouts but there’s a lot to get to that win. They are a really good side, a lot of respect to them.

“I think every game is so different. It’s my first tournament but the teams that you come up against all pose different threats.

“Serbia were very direct, had a lot of crosses in the box, and Denmark were a lot more technical, I thought.

A disappointed-looking Harry Kane applauds the fans after the draw with Denmark
England’s performance against Denmark has been heavily criticised (Adam Davy/PA)

“But, again, I guess that’s tournament football and the team is a really good opposition, so we know Tuesday be a difficult game but we know what we have to do.

“We’re calm about it. We’re not sat here with two games, two losses, bottom of the group.”

That positivity inside the camp is not reflected by the mood outside it, with boos greeting the final whistle in Frankfurt after blowing the chance to wrap up top spot with a game to spare.

Asked if he had a message for England supporters, Bowen said: “I get it as well because you want to win the games and be in the best position possible. But sometimes it is not as easy as that.

“It is my first tournament so it is my first time seeing England at a major tournament with the fans and the following it is. For me, it is one of the best.

“Yes, we’re disappointed that we haven’t won the game but those are the standards we have set.

“We want to win these games, we want to win as many games as possible. But it is not given to us as easy as that.

“There is always a process that goes into the game: the build-up, getting to the game and then dealing with the game when we get there.

“So, I think it’s probably just a mix of setting such high standards. We don’t expect to win every game because I think that’s a bit of an arrogance, but we are always confident in our own ability to win.

“My message to the fans would be ‘keep sticking with it, keep showing the support you have’ because for me to experience it has been incredible. Stick with it and we’ll see you on Tuesday.”

Bowen is relieved to be in a position that he can look forward to Slovenia having feared he had suffered a serious injury in Frankfurt, where the hodgepodge Deutsche Bank Park pitch cut up terribly.

“I thought I had broken my ankle in the first two minutes when I came on,” he said. “It was definitely difficult, it’s not an excuse in the slightest.

“But I think Walks [Kyle Walker] had a couple in the first 10 minutes and you could see the chunks of ground coming up a bit, like a bad divot if you hit a bad golf shot.

“It definitely makes you think if you’re sprinting and you need to slow down a bit before you get to the target where you are.

“But it was certainly a welcome to the game for me to sprint after the ball and nearly twist my ankle out of place.”