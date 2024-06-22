Chelsea reach deal to sign teenager Estevao Willian from Palmeiras

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.

The 17-year-old will officially join the Premier League club next summer.

Estevao, who has featured for his nation at youth level, will join compatriots Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SHLVRaD4gi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 22, 2024

“Chelsea Football Club has agreed a deal to sign teenage forward Estevao Willian from Palmeiras, with the Brazilian to officially join Chelsea next summer,” read a statement on the Blues’ website.

“The 17-year-old has already built a strong reputation in South America as one of the most exciting talents around due to his skilful dribbling and electric pace, causing defences plenty of problems in his breakout season in senior football.”

Estevao has featured 10 times in Brazil’s top flight for his current club, contributing two goals and two assists, in addition to finding the net in the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.