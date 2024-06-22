The key talking points ahead of Scotland’s crunch Euro 2024 game against Hungary

Scotland take on Hungary in their final Euro 2024 Group A game in Stuttgart on Sunday night, with Steve Clarke’s side probably needing a win to qualify out of the group.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the game as Scotland look to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

What is required?

Scotland’s task is simple. A win over Hungary would give them a good chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. No-one has previously failed to reach the knockout phase with four points. Following a dismal 5-1 defeat by Germany in their opening game, the 1-1 draw against Switzerland restored respectability and hope. Hungary have lost their first two games but will be far from easy opponents.

Tierney out

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, recently on loan to LaLiga side Real Sociedad, was taken off on a stretcher in the second half against Switzerland with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Scott McKenna. With Ryan Porteous suspended and Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson not even making the squad through injury, Clarke’s defensive options have been stretched. The Scotland manager has preferred a back three to make sure Tierney and captain Andy Robertson were in the team. Could he change to a back four? Or will it simply be a case of replacing Tierney with McKenna? Do not be surprised if, indeed, that is the only change.

Freshen up midfield?

Billy Gilmour played against Switzerland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clarke brought in Billy Gilmour for Ryan Christie for the game against Switzerland, the only change that was not enforced. The former West Brom and Kilmarnock boss has mentioned on several occasions that he will not over-tax his players. A huge effort was put in by John McGinn, Scott McTominay and Callum McGregor, and Clarke may decide he wants to start with fresh legs albeit the aforementioned trio are usually nailed on to start and Clarke may stick with what he likes for such an important game.

Lessons learned?

In the previous Euros, Clarke’s side also went into their final group game with one point, following a defeat by the Czech Republic and a draw with England. There was a lot of optimism around the game against Croatia at Hampden Park but the Scots were well beaten 3-1 by their impressive opponents. Clarke believes lessons have been learned and more experience has improved his side. He and the Tartan Army will find out on Sunday night.