On this day in 2013: England lose ICC Champions Trophy final to India

England lost the ICC Champions Trophy final to India by five runs at Edgbaston on this day in 2013.

The 50-over match was effectively turned into a T20 due to almost six hours of rain delays and England were favourites after reducing India to 129 for seven.

Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara steered the side well on the way to their first global one-day international title, but with 20 needed from 16 balls they were dismissed by successive Ishant Sharma deliveries.

Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara stabilised things for England during the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

From 110 for four England tumbled to 124 for eight as India closed out victory.

Asked if it was his worst moment with England, Alastair Cook said afterwards: “As a captain, yeah.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow at the moment. We had high hopes coming in today of achieving something special.

“Clearly from there you would back yourself to win more times than you would lose in that situation, but it shows how quickly games can change in Twenty20 when you lose a couple of wickets.

Alastair Cook admitted defeat was a “tough pill to swallow” (Rui Vieira/PA)

“We got close. I’m proud of the way the lads have fought from being under a fair bit of pressure in this tournament.

“Quite a lot of criticism and flak has been thrown our way and yet we got to the final and played some good cricket. We just couldn’t quite get over the line.”

England’s wait for a maiden 50-over title came to an end with a brilliant World Cup victory on home soil in 2019.