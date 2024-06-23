On this day in 2013: England lose ICC Champions Trophy final to India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: England lose ICC Champions Trophy final to India

By Press Association
India won the ICC Champions Trophy on this day in 2013 (Mike Egerton/PA)
England lost the ICC Champions Trophy final to India by five runs at Edgbaston on this day in 2013.

The 50-over match was effectively turned into a T20 due to almost six hours of rain delays and England were favourites after reducing India to 129 for seven.

Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara steered the side well on the way to their first global one-day international title, but with 20 needed from 16 balls they were dismissed by successive Ishant Sharma deliveries.

Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara running between the wicket
Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara stabilised things for England during the final (Mike Egerton/PA)

From 110 for four England tumbled to 124 for eight as India closed out victory.

Asked if it was his worst moment with England, Alastair Cook said afterwards: “As a captain, yeah.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow at the moment. We had high hopes coming in today of achieving something special.

“Clearly from there you would back yourself to win more times than you would lose in that situation, but it shows how quickly games can change in Twenty20 when you lose a couple of wickets.

Alastair Cook looking ahead
Alastair Cook admitted defeat was a “tough pill to swallow” (Rui Vieira/PA)

“We got close. I’m proud of the way the lads have fought from being under a fair bit of pressure in this tournament.

“Quite a lot of criticism and flak has been thrown our way and yet we got to the final and played some good cricket. We just couldn’t quite get over the line.”

England’s wait for a maiden 50-over title came to an end with a brilliant World Cup victory on home soil in 2019.