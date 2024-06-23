Portugal boss Roberto Martinez voices worry over pitch invaders seeking selfies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Portugal boss Roberto Martinez voices worry over pitch invaders seeking selfies

By Press Association
The game was interrupted several times with pitch invaders (Nick Potts/PA)
The game was interrupted several times with pitch invaders (Nick Potts/PA)

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez expressed his concern after fans repeatedly ran onto the pitch seeking selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo during Saturday’s 3-0 Euro 2024 victory over Turkey in Dortmund.

The first incident saw Ronaldo share a hug before posing for a photograph with a young boy who had burst onto the field of play, which led to other fans also trying their luck.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward became more fed up with each pitch invader as the game was stopped multiple times in the second half.

A young boy pitch invaded for a selfie with Ronaldo
A young boy was the first to burst onto the field, paving the way for others to copy (Nick Potts/PA)

Martinez acknowledged his players were fortunate that the supporters were not looking to cause harm, but insisted it should not be so easy for spectators to get on the pitch.

“It is a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good,” he told a press conference. “We all love fans who recognise the big stars and the big icons in their lives.

“You can understand there is a very difficult moment if those intentions are wrong the players are exposed and we need to be careful.

A pitch invader attempts to take a selfie with Ronaldo (Nick Potts/PA)
Ronaldo’s patience grew thinner with each pitch invader (Nick Potts/PA)

“I don’t think it should happen on a football pitch. There is a lot of security and a lot of protection and I don’t think that should happen and we should probably give a message to the fans that it is not the right way.

“You are not going to get anything out of it and probably the measures get worse for the future and it’s not good to get the players so exposed when you’re running on the pitch.”

Portugal confirmed their qualification to the knockout stages with a game to spare with victory over Turkey following strikes from Premier League pair Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes sandwiched between a bizarre own goal from Samet Akaydin.