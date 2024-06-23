Charlie Ewels banned for two games after dismissal in England victory over Japan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Ewels banned for two games after dismissal in England victory over Japan

By Press Association
England’s Charlie Ewels has been banned for two matches (David Davies/PA)
Charlie Ewels has been withdrawn from England’s squad for their series against New Zealand after he was given a two-match ban for the red card received in Tokyo on Saturday.

Saracens’ Nick Isiekwe will replace the Bath second row in Steve Borthwick’s 36-man group and is due to arrive in Auckland on Tuesday.

Ewels earned the unwanted distinction of becoming the first England player to be sent off twice after his yellow card for a dangerous clearout in the closing stages of the 52-17 victory over Japan that opened the summer tour was upgraded to red.

The decision by the bunker review system was then upheld by a disciplinary hearing on Sunday, which rejected England’s assertion that while the clearout of Japan captain Michael Leitch was foul play, it did not warrant his dismissal.

By issuing a two-match suspension, the hearing ended Ewels’ involvement in the two Tests against the All Blacks, starting in Dunedin on Saturday week.

Ewels was only on the pitch for four minutes as a second-half replacement when he recklessly entered a ruck from a low position, taking out Leitch by angling into his legs.

It was his first Test since his last sending-off for a dangerous tackle against Ireland at Twickenham in the 2022 Six Nations, his international career interrupted by a serious knee injury sustained that same year.

Isiekwe made his England debut when replacing Ewels against Argentina in 2017 and now the Saracens forward, who can cover back as well as second row, now has the opportunity to add to his 11 caps.

Eight tries were amassed against a rebuilt Japan team coach by Eddie Jones in a pleasing start to the tour that saw Harlequins duo Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South produce commanding displays.

England head to New Zealand with a spring in their step while knowing there is work to be done on their discipline and cohesion when the bench arrives, as well as understanding the All Blacks will be a significant step up in class.

“The performance level will need to rise when we face New Zealand in two weeks’ time. The discipline… you can’t give that number of penalties away, we know that,” Borthwick said.

England head coach Steve Borthwick stands with a group of others during a training session at Twickenham
“You also can’t give New Zealand the space we gave Japan but I expect our performance to go up a level.

“The team has had one session in England before we flew and, after getting over the jet lag, we’ve had one proper session in Japan since we arrived.

“To produce that display against Japan off a couple of sessions together has been very impressive from the players’ point of view but we will need to go up several levels – and I expect us to do so – when we face New Zealand.”