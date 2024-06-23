Andy Murray set to miss potential Wimbledon swansong after back surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray set to miss potential Wimbledon swansong after back surgery

By Press Association
Andy Murray has been ruled out of what could be his final Wimbledon due to back surgery (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Murray is set to be ruled out of Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on a spinal cyst.

The 37-year-old was hoping to make a farewell appearance at SW19 this summer but went under the knife on Saturday after withdrawing from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

He now faces around six weeks out, which also puts his participation in the Paris Olympics in serious doubt.

The news was reported by the ATP Tour in an X post which has since been deleted, while Murray’s camp have been approached for comment by the PA news agency but are yet to officially confirm the news.

The ATP’s post read: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

Murray struggled from the start against Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday and pulled out after only five games.

He described feeling a weakness in his right leg and losing coordination. He sought on-court treatment after three games but soon decided he could not continue.

A scan revealed he would need surgery, meaning he looks unable to recover in time for Wimbledon, with the Olympics tournament starting on July 27 also appearing unlikely.

Murray has suffered from back injuries in the past, having undergone surgery in 2013, while also suffering from soreness in recent weeks.

Andy Murray receives treatment
Murray went under the knife on Saturday after picking up an injury at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Queen’s – a tournament he has won five times – was just his fourth event back in action following almost two months out with an ankle issue.

This latest problem could spell the end of Murray’s illustrious career, one which has been hampered by a number of serious injuries.

While ranked number one in the world, he suffered a hip injury which ultimately led to him having a metal plate inserted. It allowed him to continue playing but stopped him competing at the top of the game.

He said last week finishing his career at Wimbledon or the Olympics would be fitting for him, given he has won both competitions twice, but that now looks impossible.

It leaves him with a conundrum of how he says goodbye to the sport.