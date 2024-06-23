Andy Murray set to miss potential Wimbledon swansong after back surgery

Andy Murray is set to be ruled out of Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on a spinal cyst.

The 37-year-old was hoping to make a farewell appearance at SW19 this summer but went under the knife on Saturday after withdrawing from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

He now faces around six weeks out, which also puts his participation in the Paris Olympics in serious doubt.

The news was reported by the ATP Tour in an X post which has since been deleted, while Murray’s camp have been approached for comment by the PA news agency but are yet to officially confirm the news.

The ATP’s post read: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

Murray struggled from the start against Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday and pulled out after only five games.

He described feeling a weakness in his right leg and losing coordination. He sought on-court treatment after three games but soon decided he could not continue.

A scan revealed he would need surgery, meaning he looks unable to recover in time for Wimbledon, with the Olympics tournament starting on July 27 also appearing unlikely.

Murray has suffered from back injuries in the past, having undergone surgery in 2013, while also suffering from soreness in recent weeks.

Murray went under the knife on Saturday after picking up an injury at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Queen’s – a tournament he has won five times – was just his fourth event back in action following almost two months out with an ankle issue.

This latest problem could spell the end of Murray’s illustrious career, one which has been hampered by a number of serious injuries.

While ranked number one in the world, he suffered a hip injury which ultimately led to him having a metal plate inserted. It allowed him to continue playing but stopped him competing at the top of the game.

He said last week finishing his career at Wimbledon or the Olympics would be fitting for him, given he has won both competitions twice, but that now looks impossible.

It leaves him with a conundrum of how he says goodbye to the sport.