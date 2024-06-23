Free drinks and bratwurst – Harry Kane offered contract to join German minnows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Free drinks and bratwurst – Harry Kane offered contract to join German minnows

By Press Association
England captain Harry Kane was offered the chance to join a seventh-tier German side (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane joked he will have to speak to his agent after being offered unlimited bratwurst and free drinks to leave Bayern Munich for a seventh-tier German team near England’s training base.

The 30-year-old England captain faced the media on Sunday afternoon as preparations continue in Blankenhain for Tuesday’s final Group C match against Slovenia in Cologne.

England are staying at Spa & GolfResort Weimarer Land and have been made to feel welcome in the beautiful state of Thuringia, where Kane has been offered the chance to make a new permanent home.

Local comedian Jonas Greiner, representing broadcaster MDR Jump, asked the striker about his views on the area, before changing gears and offering him the chance to extend his stay in the region.

Harry Kane's contract offer from SG Lauscha/Neuhaus
“Could you imagine to live here one day? Do you want to stay? We have a seventh division team you may have heard of, SG Lauscha/Neuhaus,” he said as he brought out a contract to laughter in the press room.

“They have a contract offer for you. You get free Thuringia rostbratwurst all you can eat, free drinks in every bar, and mindestlohn (minimum wage).

“You will have much more time for the national team. If you want, I have your jersey here.”

Greiner brought out a luminous yellow Lauscha/Neuhaus shirt with the number 20 on the back, leading a smiling Kane to say: “It’s very well prepared. I’ll have to talk to my agent and see what we can do!

Harry Kane spoke to the media in Blankenhain on Sunday
“But you have good golf courses. I mean the golf course we’re staying on is fantastic so, yeah, it’s not a bad plus.

“It’s been great. You know the reception I’ve had not just here but in the whole of Germany has been incredible. I think since I moved to Bayern Munich I’ve added a lot of supporters to me.

“Every hotel we’ve been to so far and just around the stadium and everything, the support has been amazing, so I just want to say thank you for that.

“I don’t know if it’s on my mind to move here one day, but we appreciate you guys hosting us.”

England captain Harry Kane poses for photographs with fans outside their media centre
While Kane may not be leaving Munich anytime soon, the England skipper did sign the Lauscha/Neuhaus shirt at the end of the press conference.

“My mission is to scout some new talents for the local teams because Thuringia is not a big football nation,” Greiner told the PA news agency.

“The highest team here is in the fourth German tier, so it’s not that high. It’s not that much professional football in Thuringia.

“So, I thought maybe if the players enjoy it here, we can win one player for a low division team, like seventh division, and I tried to get Harry Kane to play in Thuringia, to stay here.”

Local comedian Jonas Greiner holds up a SG Lauscha/Neuhaus shirt which England’s Harry Kane signed
Greiner joked the ink on Kane’s signature was still wet enough to transfer from the shirt to his unsigned contract, allowing him to join a club that he said enjoyed a better season than Bayern.

“He could be good in the team,” he added. “We don’t have a Jude Bellingham, but we have many players who can drink on the one day and on the other day they play.

“They hit the ball even if they drank like 15 beers the day before and I guess that’s high level pressure they can do.

“It would with a professional player who can score the goals so that the other players can drink like 17 beers the day before.

“They were promoted this year so it’s another benefit for Harry Kane – more titles than Bayern Munich this year!”