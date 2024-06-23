Ivan Toney keeping focus on England amid more transfer speculation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ivan Toney keeping focus on England amid more transfer speculation

By Press Association
England’s Ivan Toney during the friendly against Iceland. (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England's Ivan Toney during the friendly against Iceland. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ivan Toney insists he is focused more on England’s Euro 2024 hopes than his own future.

The 28-year-old is widely expected to leave Brentford this summer and has been linked with a host of other Premier Leagues sides.

Having returned from an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association betting rules, Toney did enough to earn a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad.

England’s Ivan Toney and Joe Gomez during a training session at the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land at Euro 2024
England's Ivan Toney and Joe Gomez during a training session at the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land at Euro 2024. (Adam Davy/PA)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was asked about Toney’s future while working as a pundit for BBC Sport and he said the club have “prepared” for the striker to leave by signing Igor Thiago from Club Brugge.

When Franks’ comments were put to Toney at England’s Blankenhain training base on Sunday, he replied: “I didn’t hear him say that!

“I can’t predict the future and if I could I wouldn’t be sat here in front of you guys. What will be will be and my main focus is playing well and doing well for me country.

“I’ve been through it (transfer speculation) before. There’s been lots of talk of me going here, there and everywhere before in my career and I just don’t let outside noise get to me.

“I’m here with England now, and the main focus is doing well for England and whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it.

“From 18 when I was supposed to go to Wolves and I was all excited and getting involved in all of it, then it didn’t happen, it hurt me.

“So since then I thought, ‘why am I trying to take control of things when I don’t need that pressure?’ I just let people who take care of those things to do it and I focus on the pitch.”

Toney and Ollie Watkins are the back-up options to captain and all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane for England this summer.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank (right) and Ivan Toney at the end of the Premier League match at Bournemouth
Brentford manager Thomas Frank (right) and Ivan Toney at the end of the Premier League match at Bournemouth. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But, while Watkins was given 20 minutes off the bench in place of the skipper during the 1-1 draw with Denmark, Toney has had to remain patient.

“It is tough,” he said about needing the right mentality to go into games knowing he is unlikely to start.

“Near enough everyone in the team starts with their club and there is a way to adapt to being a sub or being a non-used sub. It is tough but you have to stay ready, be ready.

“There are times I have done it before in my career, when I went to Peterborough and wasn’t playing and was on the bench. When my chance came I took it and hopefully I can do the same if I get a chance here.

“Anything can happen in football. Things can change. You just have to be ready.”

England’s Ollie Watkins replaces team-mate Harry Kane during the Euro 2024 game against Denmark
England's Ollie Watkins replaces team-mate Harry Kane during the Euro 2024 game against Denmark. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Toney also revealed he has not been seeking an arm around the shoulder from Southgate as he waits for his opportunity.

“I spoke to him before coming here and I am the type of player who does not really want reassurance,” he added.

“He has 25 other players. We are all adults, we are all footballers. Sometimes you start, sometimes you won’t be used at all. You have to get your head around it.

“The main thing is that the manager has a job to make sure the whole team is ready and win the game so you cannot be sulking about not playing. The gaffer knows best.”