Euro 2024 day 11: Italy look to confirm place in last 16

Attention turns to heavyweights Italy and Croatia on Monday with each nation eager to remain at Euro 2024.

Italy know a point will guarantee a place in the last-16 and a victory will definitely send 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia through to the knockouts, whilst already-qualified Spain take on Albania in the other Group B encounter.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to day 11 of these European Championships.

The end of an era?

Age looks to have finally caught up with Croatia’s golden generation – led by Luka Modric – at this tournament after fine showing at recent World Cups.

The 3-0 defeat to Spain was followed up by a 2-2 draw to Albania where they conceded in the 95th-minute, but long-serving head coach Zlatko Dalic was happy to embrace the pressure on Sunday when he reflected on the size of the task at hand for his veteran squad.

“We’re ready and everyone is looking fit and firing,” Dalic pointed out. “We know it is essentially a knockout match.”

A win for Dalic’s side may dump out holders Italy, who are eager to bounce back and continue their Euros defence after a poor 1-0 loss to Spain on Thursday, which resulted in Italian chief Luciano Spalletti threatening “changes” ahead of a mouth-watering Group B showdown on Monday night.

Sylvinho’s date with destiny

Albania head coach Sylvinho has a lengthy association with Spain (Petr Josek/AP)

Albania could still qualify from Group B but must beat Spain and hope other results go their way, although this has not dampened the hope of ex-Arsenal and Manchester City defender Sylvinho.

“I have a life in Spain. My children were born there. I played there for Barcelona and Celta Vigo for a long time. I know many people there,” Albania boss Sylvinho told a press conference.

“Destiny is a wonderful thing. Now to be playing Spain is fantastic. They’re a great team with a great manager and it’s a day I’ll never forget.”

Scotland head home

Scotland's Euro 2024 adventure is over after they conceded in the 100th minute to lose 1-0 to Hungary and suffer heartbreak in their final Group A match on Sunday.

Scotland’s Euro 2024 adventure is over after they conceded in the 100th minute to lose 1-0 to Hungary and suffer heartbreak in their final Group A match on Sunday.

Steve Clarke’s team were eager to make history and become the first from the nation to reach the knockout phase of a major tournament, but in search of a goal that could have sent them through to the last 16, Kevin Csoboth slotted home a breakaway effort deep into stoppage time.

With Germany held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in the other Group A encounter, third-placed Hungary’s tally of three points may not be enough to keep them in the competition, although what is certain is Scotland are out.

Victory for Varga

Hungary were quick to dedicate their victory to forward Barnabas Varga after he sustained a worrying injury during the 68th minute of the 1-0 win.

Varga required medical attention after he was caught by Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn as he punched clear a free-kick. His team-mates formed a wall around the attacker in scenes similar to Christian Eriksen’s collapse at Euro 2020.

Eventually a stretcher was able to take Varga from the field and once the full-time whistle had blown, Hungary players held up the shirt of their team-mate who is said to be stable in a Stuttgart hospital.

Kane not a happy Citizen!

England captain Harry Kane came out swinging on Sunday and took aim at the former internationals sticking the boot into Gareth Southgate’s faltering side.

Among the favourites to win the tournament, a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia last weekend was followed by a tepid 1-1 draw with Denmark on Thursday, which resulted in Gary Lineker labelling the display as “s***” on his podcast.

Lineker has been one of several ex-England players to criticise the current group, but Kane hit back ahead of Tuesday’s final group clash with Slovenia.

“I would never disrespect any ex-player. All I would say is remember what it is like to wear the shirt and that their words are listened to,” Kane told a press conference.

“The bottom line is we haven’t won anything as a nation for a long, long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is, so it is not digging anyone out. It is just the reality that they do know it is tough to play in these major tournaments.”

Picture of day

Post of day

Dominik Szoboszlai grabbed Barnabás Varga's shirt immediately after Hungary scored a last-minute winner to celebrate with.

Who’s up next?

Albania v Spain – 8pm, BBC Two

Croatia v Italy – 8pm, BBC One