The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Scotland’s players react to their Euro 2024 exit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Euro 2024 campaign came to an end in agonising fashion with a last-gasp defeat against Hungary.

Another late goal saw Germany top Group A thanks to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland as the final round of pool matches began.

Chris Jordan took a hat-trick in England’s thumping win over the USA, which booked their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

Scotland’s players show their dejection after conceding a last-minute goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chris Jordan, second right, celebrates with his England team-mates after his hat-trick (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye celebrates scoring against Germany (Nick Potts/PA)
Afghanistan players celebrate after defeating Australia at the T20 World Cup (Ramon Espinosa/AP)
Kevin De Bruyne, left, scores for Belgium against Romania (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Max Verstappen celebrates with Red Bull team members after winning the Spanish Grand Prix (Joan Monfort/AP)
Tommy Paul holds up the trophy after winning the title at Queen’s Club (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Yulia Putintseva won the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Sky Brown competes in the women’s skateboarding park finals at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest (Denes Erdos/AP)
Salford’s Nene Macdonald crosses the line against St Helens (Jessica Hornby/PA)
Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock on his way to victory in the UCI Mountain Bike World Series in Switzerland (Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP)
Sha’Carri Richardson holds her goal medal after winning the 100 metres at the US Olympic trials (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
A protester is tackled by a police officer at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut (Seth Wenig/AP)
King Charles III with jockey Rossa Ryan, right, at Royal Ascot (John Walton/PA)