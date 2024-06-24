Football rumours: Bayern Munich look at move for Bernardo Silva

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Bayern Munich look at move for Bernardo Silva

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (PA)
What the papers say

Bayern Munich are keen on Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, according to the Daily Star. The 29-year-old Portugal star has two years remaining on his contract with a reported £50million buy-out clause.

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao
Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams celebrates scoring (PA)

Spain winger Nico Williams is interesting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. But the Daily Express reports any move for the 21-year-old from Athletic Bilbao threatens upsetting senior players at the Emirates due to his wage demands.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to a move to Newcastle, according to The Guardian. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract with Everton.

Everton are also awaiting a fresh offer from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, reports the Daily Mail. They rejected United’s initial offer for the 21-year-old England defender.

Players to watch

Joshua Kimmich plays for Germany at Euro 2024
Germany’s Joshua Kimmich (Nick Potts/PA)

Joshua Kimmich: Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are among the clubs who could land the Germany midfielder, 29, if he leaves Bayern Munich, reports Sky Sport Germany.

Brais Mendez: Aston Villa have made enquiries about Real Sociedad’s Spain midfielder, 27, according to the Daily Express.