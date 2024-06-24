Football rumours: Bayern Munich look at move for Bernardo Silva

What the papers say

Bayern Munich are keen on Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, according to the Daily Star. The 29-year-old Portugal star has two years remaining on his contract with a reported £50million buy-out clause.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams celebrates scoring (PA)

Spain winger Nico Williams is interesting Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. But the Daily Express reports any move for the 21-year-old from Athletic Bilbao threatens upsetting senior players at the Emirates due to his wage demands.

England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to a move to Newcastle, according to The Guardian. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract with Everton.

Everton are also awaiting a fresh offer from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, reports the Daily Mail. They rejected United’s initial offer for the 21-year-old England defender.

Social media round-up

🚨🔵 Talks between Chelsea and Marc Guiu agents are very advanced with the club confident to make it happen. €6m release clause available with #CFC ahead of other clubs keen, also after talks with agents/family. 🔵🔴 Barça have still no positive feedback to new deal proposal. pic.twitter.com/97gHOrYW9P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2024

Man Utd may have to change their transfer plans after midfield target Edson Alvarez picked up an injury at the Copa Americahttps://t.co/5l0BsF6Cjh pic.twitter.com/QS2blVSbKo — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 23, 2024

Players to watch

Germany’s Joshua Kimmich (Nick Potts/PA)

Joshua Kimmich: Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal are among the clubs who could land the Germany midfielder, 29, if he leaves Bayern Munich, reports Sky Sport Germany.

Brais Mendez: Aston Villa have made enquiries about Real Sociedad’s Spain midfielder, 27, according to the Daily Express.