Home Sport

Gavin Walker to captain Great Britain’s wheelchair rugby team at Paralympics

By Press Association
Gavin Walker, who was made an MBE in 2022, will captain Great Britain’s wheelchair rugby team in Paris (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tokyo gold medallists Gavin Walker and Stuart Robinson will lead Great Britain’s wheelchair rugby team for their Paralympic title defence at Paris 2024.

ParalympicsGB made history in Japan three years ago by becoming champions in the sport for the first time following a nail-biting 54-49 final victory over the United States.

Ex-firefighter Walker, who was joint captain with Chris Ryan for that milestone triumph, will be sole skipper for the upcoming Games, with former Royal Air Force gunner Robinson serving as vice-captain.

Fellow Tokyo champions Jonathan Coggan, Nick Cummins, Aaron Phipps, Jack Smith and Jamie Stead have also been named in the 12-man squad.

Dan Kellett, Kieran Flynn, Ollie Mangion, Tyler Walker and Northern Ireland’s David Ross are poised for Paralympic debuts in the French capital between August 28 and September 8 following the retirements of Ryan and the influential Jim Roberts.

Captain Walker, who made his Games debut at Rio 2016 after breaking his neck slipping on wet decking in 2010, said: “Selection is always an emotional time and to be selected for my third Paralympics alongside such a talented group of athletes is very special.

“These are unique opportunities and, as captain, I love to see younger athletes get the chance to experience it and perform on the world stage.

“We are full of confidence and aiming high to match our success in Tokyo.”

Great Britain have registered mixed results during a transitional period since their unprecedented exploits in the Far East.

They were twice runners-up to France at the European Championships, in addition to a disappointing seventh-placed finish at the 2022 World Championships, before claiming bronze at this month’s Canada Cup.

Head coach Paul Shaw said: “Having just returned from Canada with the top-six ranked teams in the world, we are happy with the result we achieved.

“We have returned with a renewed vigour going into our final few camps before the Paralympics in August.

“We know we are going in as defending champions, and it will be hard to replicate the gold we won in Tokyo, but we will be going to Paris knowing we have prepared well to achieve our goals.”