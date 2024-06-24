Lando Norris still believes he can take title fight to Max Verstappen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lando Norris still believes he can take title fight to Max Verstappen

By Press Association
Lando Norris (right) wants to take the championship fight to Max Verstappen (left) (Thomas Coex (AP Photo/PA)
Lando Norris is refusing to give up hope of challenging Max Verstappen for the world championship.

The 24-year-old has emerged as Verstappen’s closest rival but the Dutchman’s victory at the Spanish Grand Prix extended his title lead to 69 points.

Norris has taken one win and four second places in his last six appearances. But there is a feeling the McLaren driver could have been heading to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix with two consecutive victories under his belt.

Max Verstappen holds the trophy aloft
Max Verstappen took his seventh victory of the season in Spain (Joan Monfort/AP)

A poor strategy call scuppered Norris’ hopes of winning in Canada earlier this month before the Briton said his start in Sunday’s race in Spain – where he dropped from first to third – denied him another triumph. Verstappen won both races.

However, with 14 races remaining, Norris says he has the machinery underneath him to provide Verstappen with a real fight.

“I need to tidy up a few bits and we will be on top,” said Norris. “I should have done better today and there was a chance to beat Max in Canada. So that’s two races that I have finished second and he has won.

“We should have got points back on Max. He is still extending his lead and that is not something we can afford to let him do, to run away with at this point in the season.

“But if I just made some better decisions in Canada and if I had a better start here, we could have won two races. I know there’s a lot of, ‘shoulda, woulda, couldas’, but we have what it takes. It’s just about putting it all together.”

Three British drivers occupied the top four places at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya with Lewis Hamilton claiming his first podium of the season, one place ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes.

Following a desperate start to the season, the Silver Arrows have shown signs of a resurgence in the last two races with Russell on pole in Montreal.

Hamilton, who is heading to Ferrari next season, still believes his team are behind Red Bull and McLaren in the pecking order.

But the seven-time world champion is optimistic he could soon be in a position to fight for his first victory since the penultimate round of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia.

“I’m hoping that we are able to eke a little bit closer to them (Red Bull and McLaren) and give them a bit more trouble in the next four or five races,” said Hamilton, 39.

“We’ve then just got to keep bringing upgrades. We’ve got to keep improving the car. There’s a clear improvement and there’s clear areas where we need to bolt on performance so that we can be in the fight with them. But winning has to be the target.”