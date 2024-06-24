Rugby League convert Regan Grace gets shock Wales call-up for Australia tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby League convert Regan Grace gets shock Wales call-up for Australia tour

By Press Association
Regan Grace is among three uncapped players in the Wales squad to tour Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Regan Grace is among three uncapped players in the Wales squad to tour Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former rugby league star Regan Grace has been named in Wales’ 34-strong squad to tour Australia.

Grace, who has only played two senior games of union for his club Bath, recently linked up with Wales’ training group after Ospreys wing Keelan Giles suffered a groin injury and was ruled out of the three-match trip.

Grace, who scored 89 tries for St Helens during a league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final-winning teams, is under contract with Bath until the end of next season.

Regan Grace was a prolific try-scorer in rugby league
Wales have called up Regan Grace after just two senior games of rugby union (Mike Egerton/PA)

He switched codes in 2022 but ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of joining French Top 14 club Racing 92 and he did not feature for them at all after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

The 27-year-old then linked up with Bath to continue his rehabilitation and he played in friendlies earlier this year against Leinster and Gloucester as he returned to full fitness.

Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys has described Grace as an “X-factor” player and he will now travel Down Under, with Wales facing Tests against Australia in Sydney on July 6 and Melbourne seven days later, followed by an appointment with Queensland Reds.

Grace is among three uncapped players in the tour party, being joined by Gloucester back Josh Hathaway and Cardiff hooker Efan Daniel.

Injuries have hit Wales boss Warren Gatland’s plans, with Giles, hooker Elliot Dee and flanker Jac Morgan having been ruled out before Saturday’s Twickenham clash against South Africa that the Springboks won 41-13.

And Gatland has now lost tighthead props Keiron Assiratti and Henry Thomas, with Assiratti suffering a back problem during the Springboks encounter and Thomas missing that game because of a foot injury after originally being selected to start.

Bath’s Archie Griffin, Dillon Lewis and Harri O’Connor will fill the tour berths in that position, while hooker Dewi Lake, who led Wales against South Africa, will be tour captain.

Lake has been chosen for the role ahead of Six Nations skipper Dafydd Jenkins, who was among a sizeable contingent of England-based players unavailable to face the Springboks as that fixture fell outside World Rugby’s summer Test window.

Gatland said: “I am excited about this Wales squad. We know Australia is a tough place to go and play rugby, but we are relishing the challenge.

“We are expecting two fiercely-contested Test matches and we are also pleased to be able to play a third fixture against the Queensland Reds.

“We are focusing on getting better as a group. This is a young squad that is still learning at this level.

“There are lots of positives and good things that we can build on from the weekend and there are also areas that we will be working hard to address over the next few weeks.”

It will be Wales’ first tour to Australia for 12 years and they have not beaten the Wallabies Down Under since 1969, losing 11 successive Tests.

Squad: Backs – E Bevan (Cardiff), G Davies (Scarlets), K Hardy (Scarlets), S Costelow (Scarlets), M Grady (Cardiff), E James (Scarlets), B Thomas (Cardiff), N Tompkins (Saracens), O Watkin (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons), R Grace (Bath), J Hathaway (Gloucester), L Williams (Kubota Spears), J Beetham (Cardiff), C Winnett (Cardiff).

Forwards – C Domachowski (Cardiff), K Mathias (Scarlets), G Thomas (Ospreys), E Daniel (Cardiff), D Lake (Ospreys, capt), E Lloyd (Cardiff), A Griffin (Bath), D Lewis (Harlequins), H O’Connor (Scarlets), B Carter (Dragons), C Hill (Secom Rugguts), D Jenkins (Exeter), M Screech (Dragons), C Tshiunza (Exeter), J Botham (Cardiff), M Martin (Cardiff), T Plumtree (Scarlets), T Reffell (Leicester), A Wainwright (Dragons).