Geraint Thomas misses out on GB squad for Paris Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Geraint Thomas misses out on GB squad for Paris Olympics

By Press Association
Geraint Thomas will not be competing in Paris (David Davies/PA)
Geraint Thomas will not be competing in Paris (David Davies/PA)

Double Olympic gold medallist and former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has been left out of the Great Britain squad for Paris 2024.

The British Olympic Association confirmed the first 20 riders for what will be Team GB’s largest ever cycling delegation at a Games on Monday with no place for Welshman Thomas in the men’s road category.

The squad is instead headed by defending men’s mountain bike champion Tom Pidcock, and three other previous medallists in Ethan Hayter, Katy Marchant and Jack Carlin.

The group also features 10 Olympic debutants across the track, road and mountain bike disciplines, including rising star Emma Finucane, the sprint world champion.

Thomas, 38, winner of the Tour in 2018 and third in this year’s Giro d’Italia, had been hoping to compete in a fifth Olympics.

Pidcock is named in the men’s mountain bike and road groups. Current under-23 world champion Charlie Aldridge, selected for his first Games, joins him in the mountain bike category with Hayter and debutants Fred Wright, Stevie Williams and Josh Tarling with him in the road team.

Commonwealth champion Evie Richards, having overcome numerous injury problems, returns in the women’s mountain bike along with another new face in Ella Maclean-Howell.

After his road commitments, Hayter will switch to the men’s track endurance squad, linking up with Ollie Wood, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and debutant Dan Bigham.

Marchant competes in her third Olympics but will be part of a women’s sprint squad for the first time after Britain secured team qualification for the first time since 2012. Wales’ Finucane and Sophie Capewell, another debutant, join her.

Tom Pidcock bites his gold medal at the presentation ceremony at Tokyo 2020
Tom Pidcock will defend his title (Shutaro Mochizuki/PA)

Tokyo silver and bronze medallist Carlin heads up the men’s sprint squad for his second Games, alongside new names Hamish Turnbull and Ed Lowe.

The riders for the BMX racing, BMX freestyle park, women’s endurance and women’s road events will be announced on July 4.

Team GB chef de mission Mark England said: “Team GB has a rich tradition with Olympic cycling, and I am thrilled that we will be taking our largest ever cycling team to Paris.

“I am fully confident that all the athletes selected today will put in some fantastic performances this summer.”

Stephen Park, performance director for the British cycling team, added: “We’re blessed with an incredibly talented, passionate and hungry squad of riders, and we are now fully focused on supporting their final preparations so that they can be at their very best come Paris.”