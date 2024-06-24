New Saracens signing Fergus Burke reveals international ambitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Saracens signing Fergus Burke reveals international ambitions

By Press Association
Fergus Burke has big boots to fill at Saracens (Andrew Matthews/PA).
Fergus Burke hopes that by successfully filling the biggest boots in English rugby he will realise his ambitions of playing on the international stage.

Burke has been recruited by Saracens to replace Racing 92-bound Owen Farrell, the former England captain who has been instrumental in helping the club win six Gallagher Premiership and three European titles.

The 24-year-old arrives in north London with a strong pedigree, having served as understudy to All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga at the Canterbury Crusaders.

And, although he has represented New Zealand’s under-20 side, he has targeted playing for England or Scotland, with both scenarios possible through an English mother whose father is Scottish.

“I have big ambitions to play international rugby. First thing’s first, I need to come over here and play well for Saracens and whatever happens in that space happens. It’s exciting,” Burke said.

Offering inspiration to Saracens’ new playmaker is seeing the impact made by Taine Plumtree of Wales and England’s Ethan Roots and Chandler Cunningham-South, each of whom left New Zealand when their professional careers were in their infancy.

“I haven’t spoken to Taine, but he was in my under-20s team and he has done awesome. Lots of boys have come over here and made it work,” Burke said.

“You look at Ethan Roots and Chandler and boys like that. It’s exciting. It’s a different challenge and I am looking forward to it.”

Burke’s priority is settling in at Saracens, where he has the challenge of shaping a future without Farrell, but he at least has experience of replacing a modern great.

“I’ve been through something similar this year, although I’ve been injured a bit, with Richie Mo’unga leaving the Crusaders,” he said.

“I’m my own player, but I have ultimate respect for what Owen’s done at Saracens and he will probably go down as the greatest ever.

“It’s awesome and I’m looking forward to joining the club. I haven’t spoken to Owen, but I’m sure I’ll pick up with him at some point.”