Matjaz Kek to check on Benjamin Sesko’s fitness before Slovenia face England

By Press Association
Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko is fighting to be fit to face England (Liam McBurney/PA)
Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko is fighting to be fit to face England (Liam McBurney/PA)

Slovenia boss Matjaz Kek will double check on star striker Benjamin Sesko’s fitness before Tuesday’s final group game against England.

Having kicked off the tournament with 1-1 draws against Denmark and Serbia, the side 57th in FIFA’s world rankings will attempt to secure a first European Championship win to seal progress to the last 16.

It would also be an historic first victory against England but any knock to young RB Leipzig striker Sesko would be a major blow to their chances in Cologne.

The highly-rated 21-year-old was taken off in the 76th minute of their Group C clash against Serbia with a thigh complaint but he was pictured in training on the eve of the game.

“We had some problems after the match with Serbia, that’s true,” Slovenia boss Kek said later that day.

“Some players had a special training regime but all of them have been training today and we still have 24 hours before tomorrow’s match.

“After tomorrow’s gym session, we will see who is available to start. Playing England, we know you need 11 fit players.”

Sesko is considered one of the hottest attacking talents in Europe and certainly in the Bundesliga, where England captain Harry Kane has shone for Bayern Munich this term.

Asked how the pair compare, boss Kek said: “Comparing these two is quite different.

“One of them is at the top of their career and a star of European football. On the other hand, you have a young man who has star potential and is starting to attract the limelight.

“I know that you guys like comparisons such as these. I will be very proud if Sesko can one day play at the level of Harry Kane.”