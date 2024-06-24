Ferran Torres nets winner as Spain beat Albania to maintain 100 per cent record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferran Torres nets winner as Spain beat Albania to maintain 100 per cent record

By Press Association
Ferran Torres scored the winner as Spain beat Albania in Dusseldorf (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
An early goal from Ferran Torres proved enough for a much-changed Spain side to seal their place in the knockout stages of Euro 2024 with a 100 per cent record after a 1-0 win over Albania in Dusseldorf.

With their qualification from Group B already assured, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente made a staggering 10 changes, with Aymeric Laporte the only player to survive their previous win over Italy.

And despite having to withstand a stirring start from the Albanians, who realistically needed a win to advance from Group B, Torres’ neat 13th-minute strike capped a comfortable enough night for Spain.

Jesus Navas (left) was a key man as Spain sealed a 100 per cent record in Group B (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Sylvinho’s underdogs had looked menacing for the first 10 minutes but their momentum soon ebbed and it was Albanian keeper Thomas Strakosha who had to make the first save of the game as he denied a clever Jesus Navas cross.

Joselu headed a Laporte cross over from close range before Torres grabbed the lead when he met a brilliant cross from Dani Olmo with a first-time effort that ricocheted in off Strakosha’s right-hand post.

De la Fuente’s new-look line-up soon entered cruise control while the Albanians, who required a win to stand any hope of advancing, showed only glimpses of promise through the likes of Nedim Bajrami and Kristjan Asllani.

Albania’s Armando Broja cut a frustrated figure as his side were eliminated from Euro 2024 (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The Albanians were almost gifted an equaliser after 37 minutes when Spain keeper David Raya, under no pressure, booted a clearance against the back of the unsuspecting Laporte only for the ball to bounce gratefully back into his arms.

The ineffective Mikel Merino missed the target from long range before Albania ended the first period with some promise and the dangerous Asllani tried an effort that Raya gathered.

Spain started the second half with plenty of intent and Joselu was inches wide from an Alex Grimaldo cross but from the hour mark Spain inexplicably dropped off.

David Raya survived a first-half blunder as Spain beat Albania (Martin Meissner/AP)

The Albanians poured forward, Armando Broja’s snap-shot from close-range finding the arms of a grateful Raya, who was also equal to a deflected effort from the ever-dangerous Asllani.

De la Fuente reacted by sending on Alvaro Morata and 16-year-old superstar Lamine Yamal and Spanish fortunes immediately improved, with the impressive Olmo having a shot blocked in the box.

Albania responded through Asllani’s powerful drive that flashed just wide of Raya’s left-hand post, and Raya dived acrobatically to his right to deny Broja late on, sealing Albania’s fate and ensuring De la Fuente’s men would also advance without conceding a goal.