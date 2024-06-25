Costa Rica hold Brazil to shock goalless draw in Copa America clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Costa Rica hold Brazil to shock goalless draw in Copa America clash

By Press Association
Brazil’s Savinho, right, is defended by Costa Rica’s Orlando Galo (AP Photo/Mark J Terrill)
Costa Rica defied Brazil’s wealth of possession to hold the Copa America giants to a shock nil-all draw in their Group D opener in Los Angeles.

Brazil had won 10 of the 11 previous meetings between the sides, and that trend looked set to continue as Brazil took the weight of possession from the opening whistle.

Costa Rica’s defence held solid for the first quarter of the match, with Brazil struggling to break down their opponents’ defensive lines.

Brazil’s first proper chance finally came in the 25th minute, when Raphinha found himself with just the goalkeeper to beat but was unable to escape a desperate defensive effort from Patrick Sequeira.

Costa Rica’s Warren Madrigal, right, is defended by Brazil’s Marquinhos (AP Photo/Mark J Terrill)

With all the momentum, Brazil continued to pepper the Costa Rica goal, Lucas Paqueta missing from close range before the pressure looked to have paid off in the 29th minute when Marquinhos found the back of the net off a corner.

However, Costa Rica were granted a sigh of relief when VAR ruled he was offside.

Brazil remained camped on Costa Rica’s goal for the rest of the half, but were unable to claim a breakthrough despite taking a 75% favourable weight of possession into half-time.

The second half started much the same as the first ended, with Brazil increasingly desperate to find a route through Costa Rica’s defence.

Raphinha again came close to breaking the deadlock in the 59th minute but was unable to strike home after the ball ricocheted off the Costa Rica defence in the box.

The substitution for Brazilian wunderkind Endrick to a raucous reception in the 70th minute looked to give Brazil the spark it needed to get across the line, but Costa Rica refused to go away quietly.

The draw was ultimately sealed when Bruno Guimaraes’s last-gasp strike barely eclipsed the cross-bar, leaving both sides to claim a point.