Football rumours: Man Utd to meet release clause for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee By Press Association June 25 2024, 7:18am June 25 2024, 7:18am Share Football rumours: Man Utd to meet release clause for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/5021077/football-rumours-man-utd-to-meet-release-clause-for-bolognas-joshua-zirkzee/ Copy Link Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee (Martin Rickett/PA) What the papers say Sky Sports reports that Manchester United are expected to meet the 40 million euros (£33.9 million) release clause for 23-year-old Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee. United plan to fund Zirkzee’s signing by selling 22-year-old forward Mason Greenwood, reports i Sport, with Italian clubs Juventus, Lazio and Napoli in the race to sign the £30m-rated player. Mason Greenwood was on loan at Getafe last season (Isabel Infantes/PA) The Liverpool Echo also reports that the Old Trafford giants will make another bid to sign 21-year-old England defender Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton. Social media round-up 🔵⚪️ Olympique Marseille are prepared to complete the first signing for de Zerbi: Lilian Brassier.Deal imminent with Brest, here we go coming soon. pic.twitter.com/8lAUEzHSRY— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024 🔵🇪🇸 Chelsea are ahead of Bayern for Marc Guiu as they presented specific project for his development at the club.Chelsea and Barça (new deal proposal), waiting on player final decision.↪️🔴 Bayern, pushing for Chido Obi Martin who also has new deal proposal from Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/rUV3rtTQlt— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2024 Players to watch Victor Osimhen: Napoli will consider offers in the region of 100m euros (£85 million) for the 25-year-old Nigeria striker, says Calciomercato. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen could be on the market (Mike Egerton/PA) Archie Gray: Borussia Dortmund are eyeing Leeds’ teenage England Under-21s midfielder, writes Bild. Jonathan David: Tottenham have commenced talks with representatives for the 24-year-old Lille and Canada forward, who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, according to Football Insider.