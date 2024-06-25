Novak Djokovic: I will only play at Wimbledon if I am fit to fight for title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Novak Djokovic: I will only play at Wimbledon if I am fit to fight for title

By Press Association
Novak Djokovic is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Novak Djokovic insists he will only play at Wimbledon if he is fit enough to compete for the title.

Djokovic is recovering from knee surgery to repair an injury sustained at the French Open earlier this month.

It initially looked as if the seven-time champion had no chance of competing at this year’s tournament, but he has made rapid progress and had a two-hour training session at Wimbledon’s Aorangi Park on Monday.

Djokovic says he will make a decision before Friday’s draw.

“I didn’t come here to play a few rounds,” he told BBC Sport.

“If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I’ll play. If not, then I’ll give somebody else a chance to play.

“I really will only play if I know I am in a state which is good enough to go far in the tournament and fight for the title, so that’s the condition.

Novak Djokovic practises his serve
Novak Djokovic practised for two hours on Monday (John Walton/PA)

“Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few per cent better and better. That’s what’s giving me hope and encouragement to keep going.

“I’m taking things gradually. I’m not pushing myself yet 100 per cent but I’m hoping that’s going to come in the next few days.”

Djokovic’s long-time rival Andy Murray is also in a race to be fit for the tournament, having undergone back surgery last Saturday.

Murray, who was prematurely ruled out of the tournament, is set to decide in the coming days.