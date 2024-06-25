Declan Rice feels ‘safe’ with Conor Gallagher by his side in England midfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Rice feels ‘safe’ with Conor Gallagher by his side in England midfield

By Press Association
England’s Declan Rice (left) and England’s Conor Gallagher during the friendly against Brazil. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Declan Rice is ready to rekindle his midfield partnership with Conor Gallagher as the pair look set to start for England against Slovenia in their final Euro 2024 group game.

England sit top of Group C and are already guaranteed a place in the last-16 but know victory in Cologne will see them advance in top spot.

That is despite plenty of criticism of their performances in Germany to date following a narrow win over Serbia and a 1-1 draw against Denmark last week.

Gareth Southgate named the same starting XI for both of those games, with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold reverting to a central midfield role next to Rice.

Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold after 69 minutes against Serbia and just nine minutes into the second half of Thursday’s game in Frankfurt.

Numerous reports claim the Chelsea man is set to get the nod from the start against Slovenia as Southgate looks to tweak his team and improve performance.

Rice played alongside Gallagher during his youth career with the Blues and is looking forward to a potential partnership with England.

“I have played with him at academy level, played against him at Palace and Chelsea,” he told 5Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“He is a team-mate I would love to have on my team, he works his socks off, you feel so secure and safe in there with him.

“I think he has surprised so many people this year with his ability on the ball, how he breaks forward with it, how he gets into the box, scores goals.

“I think he is a really positive player and he has come on so much over the past few years as well, you can really see that within himself how confident he is.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher during the Premier League match against Bournemouth
“Every time I get to play with Con, it hasn’t been much, I have really enjoyed it because I know him really well as a guy, I know his family really well and he is a lovely boy and it is another great chance to stamp our mark.”

Southgate has been keen to keep external criticism of England’s start at the Euros on the outside of his group.

A number of senior players have spoken to the media since the Denmark draw with the likes of Rice, John Stones and captain Harry Kane admitting the levels have not been high enough so far.

Harry Kane hit back at criticism of England's performances
For Rice, though, he has been pleased with the reaction shown by the squad on the training pitch as England aim to finish Group C with seven points – the same number they recorded when they went on to reach the final of Euro 2020.

“The sign of a good team is when you don’t play well but don’t lose the game,” added the Arsenal midfielder.

“We have turned a page, we are ready for Slovenia, which is a fresh challenge. A challenge to top the group and have a positive feeling and a positive vibe going into the knockout rounds.”