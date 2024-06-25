Ryan Reynolds dismisses talk of Wrexham playing League One game in United States

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has denied talks have taken place about his team playing a League One fixture against Birmingham in the United States.

It was reported on Monday that Birmingham, another club under American ownership, had asked the EFL for permission to play the Welsh club in the USA, but that the request had been rejected.

The reports prompted some angry responses from Wrexham fans, including one who said such a move would go against the guiding principles set out by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney when they took over the club.

Reynolds replied to that message on X, writing: “I agree. And that’s why there have been no talks.”

I agree. And that’s why there have been no talks. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 25, 2024

Sources close to the EFL said they were unaware of any formal approach on this matter.

Birmingham were not immediately available for comment. The 2024-25 EFL fixtures will be announced on Wednesday morning.

Football’s world governing body FIFA is reviewing the rules on playing domestic matches overseas.

La Liga says it is reviving efforts to play games in the USA, but Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in April his competition had “no plans” to do that.

Since then, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has said he is “determined” to play a Premier League match in New York.