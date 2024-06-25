England yet to hit top form in ODIs, says captain Heather Knight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England yet to hit top form in ODIs, says captain Heather Knight

By Press Association
England captain Heather Knight believes her side are still finding their best ODI cricket (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Heather Knight admits England are still working on finding their best form in ODI cricket as they prepare for their upcoming series against New Zealand.

They begin the series with three 50-over matches, kicking off in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

England enjoyed T20 and ODI wins over the White Ferns in New Zealand earlier this year and followed up with victories in both formats against Pakistan on home soil.

They completed an ODI series victory against Pakistan with an emphatic display at Chelmsford, where Nat Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 124 off 117 balls before taking two wickets for 11.

England secured an ODI series victory against Pakistan last month (John Walton/PA)

Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt also contributed with the bat, while Sophie Ecclestone took three for 15 and England captain Knight believes that game is the “perfect blueprint” for future ODI success.

She said: “We’re still finding our best cricket in the ODI format, I think. We’re really playing some brilliant cricket in T20, but ODI there’s a few areas we can do a little bit better.

“That last game against Pakistan at Chelmsford was the perfect blueprint about how we want to play our ODI cricket and dominate those sorts of teams in the way that we played.

“The tempo of the game, we got that really right in that game so we just want to do more of the same.

England kick off their ODI series against New Zealand on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)

“T20 is a bit more of a focus with the World Cup coming up, but there’s a hell of a lot of big ODI games in the next couple of years, so making sure we’re training really well and getting real clarity on how we want to play the game and put in some good individual performances.”

England have called seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay into the ODI squad.

The 20-year-old will link up with the squad ahead of Wednesday’s match as a replacement for Kate Cross, who is out of the first ODI with an abdominal niggle.

Knight said: “We’re hoping she (Cross) can recover in the next few days and be available for that second and third game.

“She’s that leader of the attack. We’ve got quite a young seam bowling group so Kate’s the kind of old stalwart of that and you know what you’re going to get with Kate.

“She’s just picked that (the injury) up in the development game she played against New Zealand on Friday. A bit of a blow, but calling up Ryana is to give us a little bit more cover.

“Ry’s a brilliant young player, she really impressed in the England A trip to New Zealand and she’s been a standout bowler domestically in 50-over cricket.

“She’s a really bright prospect, really accurate, really good skills and is an exciting young cricketer.”