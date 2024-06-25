How England’s players rated during goalless Euro 2024 draw with Slovenia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How England’s players rated during goalless Euro 2024 draw with Slovenia

By Press Association
England’s Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia (Martin Rickett/PA)

England failed to answer their critics as they once again laboured to a forgettable Euro 2024 draw – this time held by Slovenia in Cologne.

The 0-0 stalemate will heap more questions on manager Gareth Southgate, despite England topping Group C with five points.

Here, the PA news agency rates the performance of Southgate’s side at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Jordan Pickford: Not a busy night for the England goalkeeper who would have been a frustrated onlooker for much of the evening. 6 (out of 10)

Kyle Walker: A surprising lack of end product from one of England’s most consistent performers. 5

John Stones: A couple of early wobbles with the ball but has a growing understanding with Marc Guehi which could serve England well. 6

Marc Guehi: Arguably England’s most consistent player in the group stage and rarely troubled by Benjamin Sesko and co. 6

England’s Marc Guehi during Euro 2024 game against Slovenia
England’s Marc Guehi during Euro 2024 game against Slovenia. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kieran Trippier: Never has his square peg looked so ill-fitting for the round hole that is England’s left-back position. No fault of his own but slows down attacks when cutting inside and was also tested defensively. 5

Declan Rice: Grew into the contest and looked more like the player that impressed so greatly with Arsenal last season, just needs a consistent midfield partner. 6

Conor Gallagher: Southgate’s one change to the starting XI was never going to solve all of the problems but has hooked at half-time after struggling to make an impact. 4

England’s Conor Gallagher reacts to a missed chance during the Euro 2024 game against Slovenia
England’s Conor Gallagher reacts to a missed chance during the Euro 2024 game against Slovenia. (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bukayo Saka: Thought he had broken the deadlock in the first half but his effort was chalked out, always a threat with his pace but not enough end product here. 5

Jude Bellingham: Could not take the game by the scruff of the neck and was popping up all over the pitch in his forlorn quest to do so. 4

Phil Foden: The liveliest of England’s attackers on yet another night where they struggled. 6

Harry Kane: No real chances on goal for the skipper, who will keep prompting questions over his fitness with displays such as this one. 5

Substitutes

Kobbie Mainoo (for Gallagher, 46): Has looked the most natural fit alongside Rice of the trio given the chance to play there and will be hoping to start the last-16 tie. 6

Cole Palmer (for Saka, 71): Another change that added a little more spark to England’s sluggish performance and give Southgate further questions for the knockout stage. 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold (for Tripiper, 84): A late run out in his more familiar right-back slot. 6

Anthony Gordon (for Foden, 89): Introduced far too late to have any impression. n/a