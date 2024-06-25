Gareth Southgate sees ‘improvement’ as England reach Euro 2024 knockout stages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gareth Southgate sees ‘improvement’ as England reach Euro 2024 knockout stages

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate expressed optimism after England’s draw with Slovenia (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Gareth Southgate expressed optimism after England’s draw with Slovenia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gareth Southgate urged patience after England nudged into the knockout stages of Euro 2024 with a goalless draw against Slovenia in Cologne.

Despite failing to fully impress once again, another blank between Denmark and Serbia in Munich meant Southgate’s men finished on top of Group C with five points from three games.

“I don’t think we were going to go from where we were to winning three or four nil – it’s not realistic in the intensity of the game,” Southgate told ITV.

Kobbie Mainoo
Gareth Southgate hailed the impact of Kobbie Mainoo (centre)

“But there were a lot of things we were very pleased with. We have to take one step at a time. Tonight was an improvement and we’ve got to improve to win in the next round clearly.”

Southgate singled out Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer for particular praise after the pair came off the bench late in the game and injected new life into the England front line.

““They (Mainoo and Palmer) are really young players so we’re balancing blooding them in a different environment, but they had a really good impact when they came on and used the ball really well,” Southgate added.

Cole Palmer
Cole Palmer was another England substitute to emerge with credit (Martin Rickett/PA)

Overall, Southgate insisted the performance was an improvement on both the gruelling opening win over Serbia, and the subsequent draw with Denmark that drew heavy criticism from some quarters.

“I understand some of the reactions but it’s strange environment we’re playing in,” added Southgate.

“I thought we were much improved with the ball, we’ve created some good openings and at the moment it’s hard work for us because we’re not quite getting that break in front of goal.

“So many things are staring to come together. We had a lot of issues coming into the tournament and today we looked more dangerous, we had a good impact from our substitutes, and we’ve got just now to convert our chances.”

England v Slovenia – UEFA Euro 2024 – Group C – Cologne Stadium
John Stones insisted England’s initial objective has been achieved (Martin Rickett/PA)

England defender John Stones echoed Southgate’s sentiments and stressed his side had reached their initial target coming into the tournament.

“Our objective was to top the group and we’ve done that,” Stones told ITV.

“It’s not always going to be an easy road. Two clean sheets is very positive for us to take away to the next stage and a lot of improvement from the other two games.

“I believe it’s another step in the right direction. I can understand some of the fans’ frustration with us not scoring or taking chances, but that’s football, and we left everything out there.”