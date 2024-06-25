Gary Neville says England’s first half show in Cologne was ‘a struggle to watch’

Gary Neville said England were “rigid” and a “struggle to watch” during their goalless draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

Gareth Southgate’s side produced another underwhelming performance in their final Group C outing, although the result in Cologne was still good enough to secure top spot.

Former England defender Neville told ITV: “We were so basic in the first half. It was a struggle to watch that.

“I say we looked so basic – but that’s being kind. That’s the rigid England that we’ve seen in every single tournament going back for 20 years.

Gary Neville felt England were too ponderous in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It moved forward a lot in the second half. We didn’t get the result, but there were glimpses of what we can be. It looked like they were playing with a bit of flow.”

Former England striker Ian Wright felt manager Gareth Southgate’s second-half substitutions, particularly the introductions of Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer, gave the team a better look.

Wright said: “It was still nowhere near good enough.

“I thought Palmer and Mainoo did well when they came on and I’d have loved to have seen (Anthony) Gordon come on earlier.

“But, at the moment, it’s still not happening. We’re very fortunate to be getting through at this stage.

Cole Palmer brought a different energy to the England side in the second half (Martin Rickett/PA)

“There’s still so much work to be done in terms of confidence and momentum.”

Neville believes the players who came off the bench should now be given the chance to start in the next game.

He said: “I’m certain Mainoo will start in the next game. He (Southgate) thought (Conor) Gallagher may be the option, obviously, for the energy but I think it was quite obvious that we needed someone in there who would get us playing.

“Mainoo does that. I think (Adam) Wharton is capable of that as well. I think the more substitutes we made, the less rigid we looked.

“These are massive, massive talents, huge talents, and we really can’t mishandle these talents. We really will regret it. I think Gareth will as well.

Kobbie Mainoo also brought a different dynamic to the England performance (Adam Davy/PA)

“So what I would say, ahead of Sunday, is that these lads are there staring him in the face now.

“They’ve come on in the second half, they’ve improved us enormously. They’re our best technical players.”

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, who was also working at the game as a pundit for ITV, agreed that Southgate should now consider changing his plans.

The Australian said: “It’s always a tough one with young players. Your nature as a coach is to try and ease them into things but, every now and then, there are young players that come along and they’re just bashing the door down.

“You’ve just got to let them through and let them go. I’m sure 12 months ago that Mainoo, Wharton, Cole Palmer would not be in Southgate’s top 40 players, but they could end up being the key players.”