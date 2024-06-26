Football rumours: Bayern Munich set sights on Joao Palhinha

What the papers say

Bayern Munich have their eyes set on Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, but it seems the German side may not able to match the midfielder’s £60million valuation, reports the Telegraph

Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates with the Championship trophy (Nigel French/PA)

Also in the Telegraph, Brighton are eager to reignite talks with Leicester over midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Sky Sports reports that a race for 18-year-old winger Edmund Baidoo seems to be heating up. Both Nottingham Forest and Brighton appear keen to sign the Ghanaian talent.

Social media round-up

🚨🔴 EXCL: Erik ten Hag, set to sign new contract at Manchester United as deal is now almost agreed. Contacts advancing to final stages this week with his agents to finalize terms. ↪️ There will be changes in the staff with Ruud van Nistelrooy as strong candidate, as revealed. pic.twitter.com/H5HMX2jT7N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

🔵🔐 Chelsea and Aston Villa signed all documents for Omari Kellyman deal, valued at £19m. Official statement expected this week. pic.twitter.com/edNbneUhEn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2024

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho: Barcelona may be eyeing a loan deal for the Manchester United winger after the Spanish giants commenced talks with Old Trafford, Sport reports.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho reacts during the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jaden Philogene: Barcelona are also making moves for the Hull winger, with his club understood to have green lit a loan agreement with the option to buy, as per Sport.

Danny Ings: West Ham are prepared to allow the 31-year-old forward to leave the club this summer, with Football Insider writing that Southampton are keen.