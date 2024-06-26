Harry Kane says England can raise game when it ‘counts’ in the knockout stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane says England can raise game when it ‘counts’ in the knockout stage

By Press Association
Harry Kane is confident England will get better in the knockout stage (Adam Davy/PA).
Harry Kane is confident England will get better in the knockout stage (Adam Davy/PA).

Harry Kane says England can be proud of topping their Euro 2024 group but insists there is “more to come” as Gareth Southgate’s stuttering side move on to the part of the tournament “where it all counts”.

Three years on from finishing as continental runners-up, the road to the Berlin final began with topping their pool in unconvincing, and at times alarming, fashion.

England opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia before draws against Denmark and Slovenia that ended with boos at the final whistle.

There is a negative mood around the team, but the five-point haul proved enough for the Euro 2020 runners-up to progress to the round of 16 as Group C winners.

“I think we can be proud of finishing top,” captain Kane said.

“It’s not easy in these major tournaments, as you’ve seen with other nations, other big nations, in the tournament already not finishing top, so we can enjoy this for sure.

“It was a tough game. I thought it was probably our best performance out of the three.

“I thought we definitely had more energy without the ball, we pressed better, we counter pressed better, which allowed us to have wave after wave.

“We just lacked a bit of magic in the final third, but that will come.

“Another good clean sheet, which we’re going to need if we want to go far in this tournament, that’s for sure, so credit to the boys for that.

“We enjoy it and move on to the next round.”

Harry Kane raises his hand to his face
Harry Kane and England were unable to break down stubborn Slovenia (Martin Rickett/PA).

Quite how much anyone connected with England could truly enjoy Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia is debatable, regardless of it seeing them top their pool.

They will now not come up against another group winner until the semi-final stage, with one of the best four third-placed sides awaiting them in the round of 16.

“Whoever we get it’s going to be a tough game, as this group has shown,” Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think every group that you’ve watched so far in this tournament, there’s some really good teams, really well-organised teams.

“There’s no easy game now in this type of competition.

“So whoever it is, obviously we’ll do what we always do, prepare well, debrief well.

“And then it’s knockout football now – the important part of the tournament where it all counts, so hopefully we can build a bit of momentum going into the knockout rounds.”

England could well be facing the Netherlands this weekend in Gelsenkirchen, with Kane confident they will be able to go up a notch in the knockout rounds again.

“I think if you look at previous tournaments for sure we started to play some of our best football in the knockout rounds,” he said.

“The last Euros against Germany, against Ukraine and then Denmark, and even the World Cup against Senegal in the first knockout round, so for sure there’s more to come.

“I think always the objective to start the tournament is get through the group. You don’t want to have any mishaps and then you’re third place waiting to see what happens.

“We finished top, we’ve done our main objective.

“We can improve, we know that, but you’ve got to enjoy these moments. Major tournaments are really hard, really difficult, and to finish top is not easy.”