England’s defensive strength ‘key’ to progressing at Euro 2024 – John Stones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England’s defensive strength ‘key’ to progressing at Euro 2024 – John Stones

By Press Association
England’s John Stones has helped the side keep two clean sheets in three games (Bradley Collyer/PA).
England’s John Stones has helped the side keep two clean sheets in three games (Bradley Collyer/PA).

John Stones is “proud” of England’s defensive solidity as questions continue to be asked about Gareth Southgate’s side as an attacking force at Euro 2024.

England lumbered to a goalless draw against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night to top Group C with just five points.

They only managed two goals in their three group-stage games, with Jude Bellingham scoring in the opening win over Serbia and Harry Kane putting England ahead against Denmark before they were pegged back.

But, at the other end of the pitch, England have proved a tough nut to crack, conceding a long-range Morten Hjulmand strike against the Danes but facing only two shots on target across the other two fixtures as Stones and Marc Guehi continue to form a strong understanding as a centre-back pairing.

“It is something I’m extremely proud of because that’s a base, that’s a platform for the lads to go and show their flair and their skill and score goals and try to win us games,” Stones said of England’s defensive displays so far.

“We know we’ve got improvement to do this week on the training pitch, we will be self-critical of everything and look to make that step forward again.

“A clean sheet, two clean sheets out of three, is so good in tournament football. It’s the key really for us to go and win games.

“We want to deliver for everyone, we want to deliver for ourselves. We want to keep improving and we want to achieve something that’s never been done before.”

Southgate said after the Slovenia game he is happy for criticism to be aimed at him if it means keeping it away from his players.

Stones, though, insists the whole group need to take responsibility as the Manchester City defender praised the “character” of under-fire Southgate.

Asked if the players want to succeed for the manager, Stones told 5 Live Football Daily: “Yes, 100 percent.

“We’re so together and I think he (Southgate) is a great character – how he controls everything in his emotions, the outside pressure.

England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans after the final whistle against Slovenia
England manager Gareth Southgate applauds fans after the final whistle against Slovenia (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“That’s something that we shouldn’t get involved in. I don’t think we have.

“I’m really pleased to top the group, I think that’s the most important thing. You can get carried away, sometimes with maybe outside noise and pressures of the game, expectation of us playing better.

“We know that, as players, we’ve got to deliver more and we wanted to win the game, but to top the group is what we came here to achieve. We’ve done that now and now we need to build and improve for the next game.”