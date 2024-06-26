Jermain Defoe backs Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer to give England ‘identity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jermain Defoe backs Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer to give England ‘identity’

By Press Association
Will England manager Gareth Southgate hand Kobbie Mainoo (right) a start in the next game at Euro 2024? (Martin Rickett/PA)
Will England manager Gareth Southgate hand Kobbie Mainoo (right) a start in the next game at Euro 2024? (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s young talents Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon can help establish the team’s identity heading into the knockout stage of Euro 2024, according to former striker Jermain Defoe.

While England may have secured qualification for the last 16 as winners of Group C, the underwhelming goalless draw against Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday night left more questions over the direction of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The introduction of Manchester United midfielder Mainoo at the start of the second half did at least spark some forward momentum, which was further improved when Chelsea forward Palmer was sent on – with Newcastle winger Gordon also coming on in the closing minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo (centre) made an impact from the bench against Slovenia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kobbie Mainoo (centre) made an impact from the bench against Slovenia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Defoe – who scored 20 goals in 57 international appearances, playing at both the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and at Euro 2012 – feels Southgate could well look to utilise all three again when England return to action in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday against one of the best third-placed teams, which could be the Netherlands.

“People have spoken about a lack of movement, that the team is not dynamic enough, but I think there has to be an identity,” Defoe told the PA news agency.

“We are too good of a team, if you look at the players that we have – especially in the forward areas.

“Of course, if you spoke to the players, they know they take responsibility, they know it should be a lot better.

England manager Gareth Southgate (left) has faced more questions over the direction of his squad in Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate (left) has faced more questions over the direction of his squad in Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Yes we have qualified, but it was more of a performance more than anything else everyone was looking for, a reaction from the first few games.

“But it is difficult because when you play against these teams who sit back, you have to move the ball quick and when you do create the chances then you have to take them.”

Mainoo’s introduction certainly saw a quicker transition up to Harry Kane, which was followed by Palmer and then eventually Gordon offering another option down the flank to stretch Slovenia.

“I think Mainoo will come into the team (for the next game). He is someone who passes forward,” Defoe said.

“I also felt Cole Palmer made a difference. How he has played with the season he had at Chelsea, he is someone that can just create something out of nothing.

“Then there is Gordon with his pace – when he came on, the first thing he did was knock the ball past the defender. Yes the ball ran out of play, but by doing that it just forces teams back a little bit.

“We have got lots of options, but it will just be interesting to see if Gareth will use these kind of players.”

Former England striker Jermain Defoe is backing McDonald's Fun Football campaign (McDonald's Fun Football Vending Machine/Matt Pover/PA)
Former England striker Jermain Defoe is backing McDonald’s Fun Football campaign (McDonald’s Fun Football Vending Machine/Matt Pover/PA)

Defoe is supporting the McDonald’s Fun Football programme which provides free, inclusive football coaching for children aged five to 11 across more than 1,500 locations in the UK.

“The campaign is a special one because if I think back to when I was a young kid, I probably could not have even imagined it, with McDonald’s Fun Football celebrating the Euros by giving out free training sessions and free footballs from a vending machine,” Defoe said.

“Just to give these kids an opportunity to have a free training session and get a free football, which takes pressure off the families, then they can all enjoy just playing football.”

– Former England international Jermain Defoe is celebrating McDonald’s Fun Football offering 500,000 hours of free coaching sessions to ensure every child can play football in 2024. Sign up at McDonalds.co.uk/football