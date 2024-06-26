A look at England’s previous T20 World Cup meetings with India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A look at England’s previous T20 World Cup meetings with India

By Press Association
England’s Jos Buttler (left) and Alex Hales produced a brilliant opening stand against India at the Adelaide Oval (PA Archive)
Defending champions England take on India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back the previous four meetings between the two nations at past tournaments.

2022: England cruise to Adelaide victory

England’s Jos Buttler (left) and Alex Hales celebrate following victory over India at the T20 World Cup
England fans do not have to think back too far for the last time they faced India for a place in the final of the T20 World Cup – November 2022. India batted first at the Adelaide Oval, posting 168 with half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. However, a blistering unbeaten opening partnership from Jos Buttler (86) and Alex Hales (80) saw England coast towards an impressive 10-wicket win with four overs remaining, before going on to beat Pakistan in the final.

2012: Singh has England in a spin

India’s Harbhajan Singh bowls during a T20 World Cup match in Nottingham.
England slumped to their lowest international T20 score when they were soundly beaten by India in the opening group stage of the 2012 World Cup in Sri Lanka. After being put into bat, India made 170 for four, with Rohit Sharma knocking out a swift unbeaten 55. England were soon lurching towards a heavy defeat as off-spinner Harbhajan Singh ripped through the middle order with four for 12 to help skittle out Andy Flower’s side for just 80 runs.

2009: England edge Lord’s thriller

England’s Ryan Sidebottom reacts during the 2009 T20 World Cup match against India at Lord's
England took on India in the Super 8s in a day/night game at the home of cricket, needing a positive result after losing their opening fixture of the second group stage to South Africa at Trent Bridge. Kevin Pietersen hit 46 to help England make 153 for seven. Yusuf Pathan fronted the reply with 33, but needing 19 off the final over India came up just three runs short as Ryan Sidebottom closed out a nail-biting England win.

2007: Yuvraj Singh brings the heat

India got the better of England in their Super8s meeting at the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, which they would go on to win. After Virender Sehwag (68) and Gautam Gambhir (58) got the innings off to a flying start, Yuvraj Singh stepped on the gas as the left-hander smashed the fastest T20 international half-century in just 12 balls, hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes off the 19th over as India racked up 218 for four. England were always going to be up against it and, although Vikram Solanki offered hope with his 43, India closed out an 18-run victory.