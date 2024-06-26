Katie Boulter beats Jelena Ostapenko to secure quarter-final spot in Eastbourne By Press Association June 26 2024, 3:24pm June 26 2024, 3:24pm Share Katie Boulter beats Jelena Ostapenko to secure quarter-final spot in Eastbourne Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/5023070/katie-boulter-beats-jelena-ostapenko-to-secure-quarter-final-spot-in-eastbourne/ Copy Link Katie Boulter celebrates winning a point against Jelena Ostapenko in Eastbourne (Andrew Matthews/PA) Katie Boulter advanced to the quarter-finals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne by beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets. Registering her first victory over a grand slam winner, the British number one held off a second-set fightback from Ostapenko to defeat the 2017 French Open champion 6-4 7-5. It was another step forward for 27-year-old, who won her first WTA Tour title in Nottingham last year and then beat Emma Raducanu on her way to defending that crown this summer. Too good @katiecboulter 🎯Even Jelena Ostapenko applauded this one!#RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/zaekTE121C— LTA (@the_LTA) June 26, 2024 Speaking after Wednesday’s win, Boulter acknowledged the importance of that success. “It’s definitely taken a lot of pressure off me,” she said. “This season is a slightly different situation for me. Today was a match I had nothing to lose, just swinging and having fun.” Boulter got off to a fast start to the contest on Centre Court, establishing a 5-1 first-set lead before faltering, but eventually capitalised on a seventh set-point. The players exchanged early breaks in the second set before Boulter struck the decisive blow at 5-5 and then served out the match to secure her last-eight spot.