‘Pressing family matter’ sees Phil Foden leave England’s Euro 2024 base

By Press Association
Phil Foden has started all three of England’s games in Germany (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden has left England’s Euro 2024 camp to return home for a “pressing family matter” but the hope is he will be back in time for Sunday’s last-16 clash in Gelsenkirchen.

The Manchester City midfielder started all three of England’s Group C matches in Germany as Gareth Southgate’s side advanced by finishing top.

The Football Association announced on Wednesday, however, that Foden has now left the team’s Spa and GolfResort Weimarer Land base for a spell.

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter,” an FA spokesperson said.

England’s Phil Foden celebrates at the end of the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen
Phil Foden is expected to play in England’s next game (Adam Davy/PA)

The PA news agency understands Foden has returned home as his partner is expecting the birth of their third child.

He is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of Sunday’s game as England return to the Veltins Arena, which staged their opening group-stage win over Serbia.

Foden hit a post in England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark and has looked lively at times without truly being able to find the sort of form that saw him shine for City last year.

Manager Southgate has struggled to strike the right balance among his wealth of attacking options with England scoring just twice in their three outings so far.