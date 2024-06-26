England ease to victory in opening ODI against New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England ease to victory in opening ODI against New Zealand

By Press Association
Tammy Beaumont, left, and captain Heather Knight celebrate England’s nine-wicket ODI win over New Zealand in Chester-le-Street (Nigel French/PA)
Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier both struck half-centuries as England cruised to a nine-wicket win against New Zealand in the first ODI at Chester-le-Street.

England were impressive with both bat and ball and made light work of taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series against under-cooked opponents.

New Zealand, who had not played since losing a three-match ODI series 2-1 on home soil against England in April, were reduced to 156 all out with over 16 overs left after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

England’s Charlie Dean took four for 38 before Beaumont and Bouchier set about a modest run chase in fine style.

Beaumont struck 11 fours and a six for an unbeaten 76 off 69 balls, with Bouchier departing in the 18th over for a 50-ball 67.

Beaumont reached a 46-ball half-century in the 14th over by lofting a six over long on and three balls later Bouchier smashed another six to take England to 100.

A four over mid on soon after took Bouchier to a 38-ball half-century and England cruised to 117 without loss after 15 overs.

England Maia Bouchier, left, reached her half-century off 38 deliveries (Nigel French/PA)

Brooke Halliday made a belated breakthrough when she had Bouchier well caught by Suzie Bates at short cover after the England opener had hit 12 fours and a six in her 67.

Beaumont was given out lbw off Fran Jonas in the 19th over, but survived comfortably after a review and a reverse sweep for four carried England to 145 for one at the end of the over.

England captain Heather Knight (nine not out) struck the winning boundary in the 22nd over, lifting her side to 157 for one.

England all-rounder Dean’s four for 38 off nine overs had earlier helped reduce New Zealand to 134 for nine in the 29th over and they were all out for 156 in the 34th.

England’s Charlie Dean celebrates after trapping Izzy Gaze lbw at Chester-le-Street (Nigel French/PA)

The tourists made a solid start after winning the toss and recovered from the early loss of opener Bates to reach 56 for one after the powerplay.

But after fellow opener Georgia Plimmer was run out for 29, New Zealand lost their next three wickets for the addition of 19 runs and were 75 for five in the 15th over.

Number six batter Halliday, who made 51 off 60 deliveries, and wicketkeeper Izzy Gaze lifted New Zealand to 103 for five in the 21st over before the latter was trapped lbw by Dean’s off-spin.

Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr and Molly Penfold all fell cheaply to Dean and Halliday was the last wicket to fall, caught by skipper Knight off Sarah Glenn with 16.3 overs remaining.