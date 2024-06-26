Emma Raducanu thrilled with ‘meaningful’ comeback win over Jessica Pegula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Emma Raducanu thrilled with ‘meaningful’ comeback win over Jessica Pegula

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu produced a fine comeback to reach the last eight at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Emma Raducanu produced a fine comeback to reach the last eight at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Emma Raducanu said her comeback victory over world number five Jessica Pegula to reach the quarter-finals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne was one of her most “meaningful” wins.

Raducanu followed up her stunning first-round win over fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens by digging deep to battle past American Pegula 4-6 7-6 (6) 7-5 after almost three hours in sweltering conditions.

The American, who won the Berlin WTA title last week, had looked in control early on following two breaks as she opened up a 4-1 lead.

Raducanu, though, rallied to pull back level at 4-4 only to then see her serve falter again as Pegula closed out the first set.

The match appeared to be running away from Raducanu – who missed the entire grass-court season last year due to wrist and ankle surgery – after she soon trailed 2-0 in the second set having again lost her opening service game.

However, after finding her range from the back of the court and lifted by the home crowd, it was Pegula who started to wilt in the Eastbourne sun as Raducanu edged in front 4-3.

Raducanu again dug deep to recover from 3-0 down in the tie-break to level the match as Pegula lashed another return into the net.

Remarkably, it was the first time in her career Raducanu had taken a set from a top-10 player and the 21-year-old built on the momentum into the deciding set as she broke twice to move 5-2 ahead.

Pegula, though, refused to go quietly and forced a break back in the next game when Raducanu lashed a return wide.

After Pegula held, Raducanu had the chance to serve out for the match for a second time but the American went on to square things up again.

Raducanu came to the net to wrap up another break and move 6-5 ahead, which left her again serving for the match.

Pegula then saw three break point chances missed as Raducanu rallied from 0-40 before completing a remarkable fightback.

“I am pretty drained right now but I just want to say thanks to everyone again for getting me through some really difficult moments in that match,” Raducanu said in her courtside interview.

“It is incredibly difficult when you are playing someone so in form like Jessica. She came off the back of a great run in Berlin and no doubt she is feeling confident on the grass.

“I am really pleased with how I managed to navigate some really tough situations and I didn’t think I would be able to get myself out of it, so I would say this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me.

“I have been going through some stuff, so to come through has been really nice.”

Katie Boulter celebrates winning a point in a match at the Rothesay International Eastbourne
British number one Katie Boulter produced another impressive display (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Earlier, British number one Katie Boulter had also moved into the quarter-finals by beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

The British number one held off a second-set fightback from Ostapenko to defeat the 2017 French Open champion 6-4 7-5.

It was another step forward for 27-year-old, who won her first WTA Tour title in Nottingham last year and then beat Raducanu on her way to defending that crown this summer.

“It’s definitely taken a lot of pressure off me,” Boulter said. “This season is a slightly different situation for me. Today was a match I had nothing to lose, just swinging and having fun.”

Boulter goes on to meet third seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini, who went through to the quarter-finals after Elise Mertens retired in the first set of their match.

Britain will have three women into the last eight of the tournament for the first time in more than 40 years after Harriet Dart beat Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-0.

“It is really good healthy competition,” Raducanu said.

“We all see each other progressing into the next round and just want to join them – no-one wants to be left behind.

“That is the way it should be, pushing each other, and that is definitely the case now in the men and women. We are all doing really well, especially on the grass.

“We all come alive on this surface, so I am very pleased and it is a testament to how we have been training and putting training in.

“Contrary to some beliefs about us I think we are all doing a pretty good job.”