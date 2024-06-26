Georgia set up Euro 2024 last-16 tie with Spain after stunning Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Georgia set up Euro 2024 last-16 tie with Spain after stunning Portugal

By Press Association
Georgia will face Spain in the last 16 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Georgia will face Spain in the last 16 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Georgia produced one of the most stunning results in European Championship history as they beat Portugal 2-0 to qualify for the knockout stages of Euro 2024.

The eastern European nation with a population of four million, playing in a major tournament for the first time, registered the biggest win in their existence as goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze in either half ensured they finished third in Group F.

That saw them qualify for the last 16 where they will play Spain, while Portugal meet Slovenia.

Portugal’s position as Group F winners was secured with wins in their opening two games, so boss Roberto Martinez made eight changes to his starting XI.

And they were caught cold as Georgia, ranked 74th in the world, stunned them by taking the lead after just 93 seconds.

Benfica defender Antonio Silva will not want to see a replay of the goal as his wayward pass went straight to Mikautadze who advanced and played in Kvaratskhelia to finish across goal into the bottom corner.

Portugal quickly assumed dominance and peppered the Georgia goal with shots.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a trademark swerving kick saved by Giorgi Mamardashvili while Joao Felix curled an effort just wide.

Ronaldo almost equalised early in the second half as his shot from close range was deflected, but Georgia’s defence was brilliantly resolute.

The pivotal moment of the game came just before the hour mark as Silva’s night went from bad to worse.

Luka Lochoshvili burst into the area and went down under a wild swing of the leg from Silva.

Referee Sandro Scharer waved play on and Portugal raced forward, with Mamardashvili producing a stunning save to keep out Diogo Dalot’s effort.

Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze scores their side’s second goal of the game
Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze made it 2-0 from the spot (Martin Rickett/PA)

But in the break of play VAR told the Swiss official to check the monitor and he awarded a penalty with Mikautadze slotting home to give Georgia a crucial two-goal advantage.

Georgia, managed by former France international Willy Sagnol, had 20 minutes to see out and create history and they did it relatively trouble free.

They were the team who looked most likely to add to the scoreline with Mikautadze blazing over on the counter attack and Zuriko Davitashvili hitting the side-netting.

They saw out a nervy stoppage-time period, where Portugal came close to scoring, but they held on to claim a stunning win, with 68 places between the two countries in the rankings.