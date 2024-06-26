Euro 2024 day 13: England learn last-16 opponents and Georgia shock Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Euro 2024 day 13: England learn last-16 opponents and Georgia shock Portugal

By Press Association
Georgia caused one of the European Championship’s biggest upsets (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Georgia caused one of the European Championship’s biggest upsets (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England learned Slovakia will be their last-16 opponents after the final group games at Euro 2024 were concluded on Wednesday night.

Gareth Southgate’s side will return to Gelsenkirchen on Sunday for a 5pm kick-off against Slovakia, who progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams after drawing 1-1 with Group F winners Romania.

Belgium reached the first knockout phase after a 0-0 draw with Ukraine, while Group F winners Portugal lost 2-0 to Georgia, who also progressed after causing one of the European Championship’s biggest upsets.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13.

Slovakia next up for England

England will bid to ignite their tournament against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, where they beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening game before drab draws against Denmark and Slovenia left expectant fans disappointed.

Francesco Calzona’s side finished on four points in Group E, where a 1-0 win against Belgium and 2-1 defeat to Ukraine was followed by Wednesday’s draw with Romania.

Slovakia – 45th in the FIFA world rankings, 40 places below England – lost 2-1 at Wembley in the last meeting between the sides in a World Cup qualifier in September 2017.

Southgate takes the strain

Gareth Southgate stands by the dugout during England's group game against Slovenia
Gareth Southgate is feeling the pressure in Germany (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Under-fire England boss Southgate remains resolute in his focus despite accepting he is probably the reason why England’s “world is different” to any other team going for Euro 2024 glory right now.

Asked if he would rather have the criticism directed at him after England’s below-par group displays, he said: “One hundred per cent. That is my job. I have to keep the players right on track.

“On the day of the game I showed them pictures of Italy celebrating their qualification with their fans, of Hungary celebrating when they didn’t even know if they were through.

“Denmark celebrating a draw against us, and they were on two points. Our world is different at the moment and I feel that is probably because of me.

“I have to help the players as much as I possibly can because we brought the joy back into playing for England and we have to be very careful of where we head with it.”

Fingers crossed for Foden

Phil Foden, right, moves the ball as Slovenia’s Zan Karnicnik, center, reaches in and Petar Stojanovic watches during a Group C match between the England and Slovenia
Phil Foden started all three of England’s Euro 2024 group matches (Frank Augstein/AP)

England are hoping Phil Foden will be back in time for Sunday’s last-16 clash after the Football Association announced he had returned home to attend to “a pressing family matter”.

The PA news agency understands Foden, 24, who started all three of England’s Group C matches, has left his side’s Spa and GolfResort Weimarer Land base for the birth of his third child.

An FA spokesperson said: “Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter.”

Georgia stun Portugal

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with his arms out, runs to the corner flag to celebrate scoring against Portugal
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia fired Georgia into an early lead (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Georgia produced one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history as they beat Portugal 2-0 to qualify for the knockout stages.

The eastern European nation with a population of four million, playing in a major tournament for the first time, registered the biggest win in their existence as goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze in either half ensured they finished third in Group F.

That saw them qualify for the last 16 where they will play Spain, while Portugal meet Slovenia. Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his 50th major tournament appearance for his country, was upstaged.

Picture of the day

Georgia celebrate reaching the last 16 at Euro 2024 after producing a major upset by beating Portugal 2-0
Georgia celebrate reaching the last 16 at Euro 2024 after producing a major upset by beating Portugal 2-0 (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Post of the day

What next?

Switzerland v Italy, Saturday 5pm

Germany v Denmark, Saturday 8pm