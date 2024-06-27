South Africa through to first T20 World Cup final with demolition of Afghanistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

South Africa through to first T20 World Cup final with demolition of Afghanistan

By Press Association
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks hits a six during the men’s T20 World Cup semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks hits a six during the men’s T20 World Cup semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

South Africa are through to their first T20 World Cup final after a dominant nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Tarouba.

On an unruly pitch, the Afghanistan batsmen could do little against a rampaging Proteas’ bowling attack.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen took three wickets each as South Africa finally put an end to their run of seven straight semi-final exits in World Cup competitions.

Afghanistan’s Cinderella run in the tournament looked in danger from the first over when Rahmanullah Gurbaz was caught for Jansen’s first.

T20 Cricket WCup Afghanistan South Africa
Afghanistan were bowled out for 56 (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

Gulbadin Naib was dismissed for nine, and was quickly joined in the clubhouse by Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi to leave Afghanistan in all sorts of trouble on four for 20 through just four overs.

Afghanistan desperately needed to make a stand, but their efforts were fruitless as each new batsman was picked apart in quick succession.

They ultimately managed just 56 from their innings, Azmatullah Omarzai top-scoring with 10.

Afghanistan were able to dismiss Quinton de Kock for just five as the uneven bounce also proved tricky for the Proteas.

But they were unable to replicate the consistent pressure of South Africa’s bowling attack, Reeza Hendricks getting the winning runs with a boundary in the ninth over.

South Africa will face either England or India in the final.