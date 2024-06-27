Proteas captain Aiden Markram says World Cup final ‘nothing to be scared of’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Proteas captain Aiden Markram says World Cup final ‘nothing to be scared of’

By Press Association
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram bats during the men’s T20 World Cup semi-final (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram bats during the men’s T20 World Cup semi-final (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

South Africa captain Aiden Markram said competing in the nation’s first T20 World Cup final is “nothing to be scared of” following his side’s nine-wicket semi-final victory over Afghanistan.

The Proteas’ bowling attack rampaged through Afghanistan’s batters on an unruly pitch in Tarouba to set their chase target at just 57, ultimately ending Afghanistan’s Cinderella tournament run in 53 balls.

The result put an end to South Africa’s run of seven straight semi-final exits in World Cup competitions.

Speaking to the BBC following the win, Markram said his side is looking to relish “an opportunity that we’ve never had”.

T20 Cricket WCup Afghanistan South Africa
Afghanistan were bowled out for 56 (Ricardo Mazalan/AP)

“This is as tough as it gets really,” he said.

“One more step, it’s an exciting challenge for us. We’ve never been there before but it’s nothing to be scared of. It’s an opportunity that we’ve never had and we’ll be really excited about it.

“We feel we’ve been playing really good cricket for a couple of years now, have some world-class players in the group and it takes a full squad to put together a really good cricket game.

“Obviously there are external pressures but we’re trying to keep it simple and that should give us a good chance.”

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan told the BBC it was a “tough, tough” exit from the tournament.

“We might have done a bit better than that. But the conditions didn’t let us,” he said.

“That’s what T20 is about, you’ve got to be ready for any situation. They bowled exceptionally well, we couldn’t bat well.

“We have enjoyed a lot. To reach the semi-final and play one of the best teams in South Africa, we’d have taken that. We responded well to a tough situation and beat big teams in this competition.

“It’s just the start for us, we can beat any team if we can keep it simple.”

South Africa will face either England or India in the final.