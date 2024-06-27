Football rumours: Chelsea make enquiry about Alexander Isak

What the papers say

Chelsea have added Newcastle’s Alexander Isak to their summer shopping list. The Daily Mail said the Blues have made an enquiry about the Sweden striker, 24, but would have to shell out more than £115 million.

Another Newcastle forward has opted against a move, reports The Sun. Gambia international Yankuba Minteh, 19, has rejected a move to Lyon despite the French club agreeing a £40 million fee.

Everton’s Amadou Onana and Arsenal’s Declan Rice (PA)

Amadou Onana, 22, is being lined up for a move to Bayern Munich, according to the Liverpool Echo. The German giants are looking at the Belgium midfielder after their efforts to sign Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, from Fulham have been frustrated.

Manchester United will be offered Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte for a cut price, according to the Daily Mail. The 23-year-old will be available for less than the £51 million Paris St-Germain paid for him a year ago.

Social media round-up

⚪️⚫️ Newcastle and AC Milan have been in contact today to discuss possible opportunities. No talks about Tomori, Newcastle are showing interest in Malick Thiaw but he’s important part of Milan project 🇩🇪 Kieran Trippier was also discussed but nothing concrete.@MatteMoretto 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/tkEMsd4RWi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2024

Manchester United are prepared to welcome Mason Greenwood back for pre-season training – if they fail to sell their exiled striker within the next fortnight ✍️ @DiscoMirrorhttps://t.co/Q0HKihgROg pic.twitter.com/3ZacjOfv0Q — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 26, 2024

Players to watch

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez, right, and Canada’s Alistair Johnston (AP)

Julian Alvarez: Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona are interested in Manchester City’s 24-year-old Argentina striker.

Ben Godfrey: Atalanta have lodged a £10 million bid for the Everton defender, 26, with another an unnamed club offering £15 million according to The Athletic