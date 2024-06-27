Michael Cheika out to win ‘biggest trophies’ after taking over at Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Cheika out to win ‘biggest trophies’ after taking over at Leicester

By Press Association
Michael Cheika is the new head coach of Leicester (David Davies/PA)
Michael Cheika is aiming to restore Leicester to the pinnacle of European rugby following his appointment as head coach.

In a coup for the the Gallagher Premiership, the former Australia and Argentina boss succeeds Dan McKellar, who parted company with the Tigers on Saturday after only one season in charge.

Cheika starts work on Monday when pre-season begins and Leicester will he hoping his arrival will end a lengthy period of upheaval in the coaching department.

Apart from winning the Premiership title in 2022 when current England boss Steve Borthwick was at the helm, success at Mattioli Woods Welford Road has been elusive and they finished eighth in the league last season.

“I want Leicester competing on as many fronts as we can, every time we go out and play together. It’s just one step at a time, together, to build the foundations,” Cheika said.

“Every player and every team want to win trophies – you aren’t playing the game if you don’t want to win – but there is a difference between wanting to win and doing what’s necessary to win. That is what I’ll be doing.

“English teams have been well represented in the top tier of Europe for a while now and we want to get ourselves up to that place as well now, making sure that Leicester are back to competing for the biggest trophies.”

Cheika held talks with Leicester a year ago as part of the recruitment process that led to McKellar’s appointment and he was seeking a return to rugby league before the Tigers approached him again in the wake of his compatriot’s departure.

Michael Cheika in charge of Argentina at the 2023 World Cup
The 57-year-old Australian coached Lebanon at the 2021 rugby league World Cup and also spent time at the Sydney Roosters as an assistant.

His last union post was guiding Argentina to fourth-place finish at last autumn’s World Cup, losing to England in the bronze final. At club level he has previously been in charge of Leinster and Stage Francais.

“Honestly, I wasn’t looking at the Premiership and didn’t have the desire to coach in it until Leicester came to me. But the opportunity to coach at Tigers and lead this group of players turned my head,” he said.

“I want this to be my best coaching yet. I want the preparation and the way we lead the team, to be at my best level.

“If I can bring my best level, other people will bring their best level and good things will start to happen around us.”

Leicester chief executive Andrea Pinchen admits the off-season disruption to the coaching team – assistant Dan Palmer also left this week – is unsatisfactory.

“I accept that the past week is not what fans expected – and nor did we – but the decisions we have made are for the long-term benefit of Leicester,” Pinchen said.

“After lengthy, detailed and very honest conversations with Michael in recent days, we are on the same page about what is now necessary to see this club back on top.”